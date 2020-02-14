Valentine's Day dinner idea involving coronavirus panic-hoarded items goes viral

Love in the time of coronavirus can be a tough gig. On one hand, you don’t want to risk catching a viral infection in crowded spots. On the other, it’s Valentine’s Day! It’s hard for lovebirds to spark exciting romance in the great indoors.

Financial consultant and self-admitted foodie Leslie Koh however, came up with a way to express your affection for a loved one while simultaneously making use of the stuff that you might’ve hoarded during last weekend’s flurry of coronavirus panic buying.

“Since so many people are hoarding Maggi mee, canned food, toilet paper and Valentine’s Day is coming, I created this one of a kind Valentine’s Day dinner experience,” the man wrote in a widely shared Facebook post.

It’s simple, economical, practical, and maybe, just maybe, romantic: a Maggi mee omelette he dubs “Singapore Style Okonomiyaki”.

The recipe demands for the most atas of supermarket-bought ingredients — eggs, canned mushrooms, canned luncheon meat, chicken-flavoured Maggi instant noodles and the cheapest pack of processed cheddar cheese slices on the shelf.

From there, it’s a simple process of boiling the noodles, frying up some eggs, mushroom and luncheon meat cubes, laying on some cheese, with a generous dollop of Kewpie mayonnaise.

The crucial bit that could either make or break your stay-home Valentine’s Day dinner? Classy table accoutrements. Don’t worry hoarders, you’ll probably still have a tonne of toilet paper left to last you a year.

Suffice to say, you will not get lucky tonight if you try to replicate the above, regardless of an ongoing viral outbreak. But at least the stacks of unused condoms you’ve hoarded can be used in other ways.

