'520' love confession prank: Who is Jeremy Chan 'cheating' on Jesseca Liu with?

Not even Jesseca Liu can come between this (b)romance.

In an Instagram post on Sunday night (May 21), the actress shared a short comedy skit featuring her husband, actor Jeremy Chan, as well as radio DJ-host Dennis Chew.

This video is part of a back-and-forth between Jesseca, 44, and Dennis, 49, which started when the former shared pictures of Jeremy, 41, kissing her and their cats to mark May 20, also known as 520.

520 is a homonym for "I love you" in Mandarin.

In response to Jesseca's post, Dennis filmed a skit with an unexpected twist — he stated that Jeremy was once "his".

Now, Jeremy and Jesseca have responded with a video post of their own where they reacted to Dennis' original clip, and shared a laugh.

"Dennis is so funny, he claimed that you originally belonged to him," Jesseca said to Jeremy in the clip.

Jeremy replied: "Of course that's not true, we always play around with each other like this."

Jesseca then laughed again, while Jeremy returned to his phone, looking at the screen wistfully.

Her smile revealed a hint of suspicion as she eyed her husband and asked what he was looking at on his phone.

Although Jeremy played it off, Jesseca leaned over to look at his phone, confirming her intuition.

On his screen is a picture of Jeremy holding hands with 'Dennis' — the original photo was with Jesseca, but in this instance her face was overlaid with Dennis'.

Jeremy responded by tossing his phone aside, saying: "He (Dennis) sent that to me."

On Jesseca's Instagram post, Dennis himself responded with laughter, as did other local celebrities such as Xiang Yun, Alaric Tay and Jayley Woo.

Host Lee Teng wrote in mock disdain: "Scumbag."

Netizens on TikTok also leaned into the humour, with one commenting: "[You'll be] sleeping on the sofa!"

Said another: "Even if you jumped into the Singapore river, you won't be able to clean yourself of this mistake."

"That's the moment you realised you f***ed up!" a user also said.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Jeremy Chan

This isn't Jeremy's first time causing marital mischief either.

In an interview with 8world in April, Jeremy, Desmond Tan and Ayden Sng shared about going to Malaysia and Thailand to film for the upcoming Channel 8 drama, All That Glitters.

Jeremy said in jest that his character had the most rivalry with Desmond's and that the duo would be capable of competing for the Best CP award at Star Awards next year.

Jesseca conceded on an Instagram post with a photo of Jeremy with Desmond: "They don't need the wives here."

ALSO READ: Charlie Goh passes real estate salesperson exam, opens door to more 'life experiences'

khooyihang@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.