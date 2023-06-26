5566's Zax Wang and wife Ji Qin attend son's graduation, netizens say family 'looks like siblings'

Time is kinder to some over others, or so it seems.

When Taiwanese actress Ji Qin posted a picture on Instagram of her family at her son Yaya's high school graduation ceremony on June 16, netizens were amazed at how young the parents looked next to their teenage son..

The 47-year-old actress is married to Taiwanese boy band 5566's Zax Wang, 42.

The couple tied the knot in 2008 and have two children: Yaya, 15, and 16-year-old daughter Lele.

"The first graduation ceremony I've attended in my life is my son's high school graduation ceremony, because Lele's last year was held online. Time passes by too quickly, our kids are moving towards the next stage [of their lives]," wrote Ji Qin.

While some netizens took to the comments to congratulate Yaya, others expressed their surprise at how youthful the couple looked.

"Oh my goodness! I would believe it if you said your kids were your siblings," commented one netizen.

Another netizen joked: “Neither the husband nor the wife are getting older, it’s just the kids who are growing up.”

Zax was a member of Mandopop boy band 5566 alongside Tony Sun, Jason Hsu, Rio Peng and Sam Wang. The group was active from 2002 to 2006 before disbanding in 2008. They have occasional reunions, with their most recent one being in March this year.

Ji Qin most recently starred in the 2023 drama Oh No! Here Comes The Trouble and 2020 Netflix series The Victim's Game.

