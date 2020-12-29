6 handsome Korean actors that will set your heart aflutter

For those who aren’t in the loop, Netflix recently released a slew of new Korean dramas for all of us to binge on this December. But with these new releases, comes a lineup of handsome Korean actors that are sure to set many hearts a-fluttering.

From Song Kang to Nam Joo Hyuk, here’s a list of some of the most beautiful Korean actors that are getting us hot under the collar.

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.