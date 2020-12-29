6 handsome Korean actors that will set your heart aflutter

Nadia Lim
Harper's Bazaar Singapore
PHOTO: Instagram/songkang_b, Instagram/kim_d.he
For those who aren’t in the loop, Netflix recently released a slew of new Korean dramas for all of us to binge on this December. But with these new releases, comes a lineup of handsome Korean actors that are sure to set many hearts a-fluttering.
 
From Song Kang to Nam Joo Hyuk, here’s a list of some of the most beautiful Korean actors that are getting us hot under the collar.

 

Song Kang

Song Kang stars in the recent suspense drama Sweet Home, and if you’re having withdrawn symptoms because you’ve just finished the series, then be sure to check out Love Alarm to get your Song Kang fix.

Kwak Dong Yeon

It’s Okay Not To Be Okay star Kwak Dong Yeon isn’t new to the film industry. In fact, he has been making many girls (and some boys) weak in the knees since he starred in the 2019 rom-com My Strange Hero.

Nam Joo Hyuk

Joo Hyuk got his head start as a model but it was his role in Who Are You that won the hearts of many.

Catch him in his latest role as a businessman in the new drama Start-Up!

Kim Dong Hee

Itaewon Class and Extracurricular’s Dong Hee studied musical theatre in high school. His debut in A-Teen, a widely acclaimed drama, propelled him into stardom. Dong Hee may be young but we are sure there will be many more exciting things are in store for him in the future.

Lee Jae Wook

Jae Wook debuted in Memories of the Alhambra and we have been a fan since then! And then he made us fall in love even more with his mysterious and charming character in Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol.

Yook Sung Jae

As a member of K-pop group BTOB, Sung Jae not only can sing and dance, he’s also a pretty good actor. He first appeared in the drama series Monstar and the rest, as they say, is history. His latest drama Mystic Pop-Up Bar is also getting good reviews.

Look out world, he’s coming to get you.

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.

