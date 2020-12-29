6 handsome Korean actors that will set your heart aflutter

Song Kang
Song Kang stars in the recent suspense drama Sweet Home, and if you’re having withdrawn symptoms because you’ve just finished the series, then be sure to check out Love Alarm to get your Song Kang fix.
Kwak Dong Yeon
It’s Okay Not To Be Okay star Kwak Dong Yeon isn’t new to the film industry. In fact, he has been making many girls (and some boys) weak in the knees since he starred in the 2019 rom-com My Strange Hero.
Nam Joo Hyuk
Joo Hyuk got his head start as a model but it was his role in Who Are You that won the hearts of many.
Catch him in his latest role as a businessman in the new drama Start-Up!
Kim Dong Hee
Itaewon Class and Extracurricular’s Dong Hee studied musical theatre in high school. His debut in A-Teen, a widely acclaimed drama, propelled him into stardom. Dong Hee may be young but we are sure there will be many more exciting things are in store for him in the future.
Lee Jae Wook
Jae Wook debuted in Memories of the Alhambra and we have been a fan since then! And then he made us fall in love even more with his mysterious and charming character in Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol.
Yook Sung Jae
As a member of K-pop group BTOB, Sung Jae not only can sing and dance, he’s also a pretty good actor. He first appeared in the drama series Monstar and the rest, as they say, is history. His latest drama Mystic Pop-Up Bar is also getting good reviews.
This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.