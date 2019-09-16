Aaron Kwok spends $17k a month renting house in Hong Kong for wife's parents

PHOTO: Weibo/Moka Fang
Lam Min Lee
AsiaOne

Moka Fang has married the right man, it seems.

Not only does her husband Aaron Kwok go diaper shopping and dish out Baby Shark dance moves, he provides for the entire family too.

After marrying Moka in a low-key ceremony in 2017, the superstar is said to have helped her parents move from Shanghai to Hong Kong.

He's also spending over HK$100,000 (S$17,000) every month renting a house for his in-laws, just so they can be close to the kids, Hong Kong media recently revealed.

The amount probably doesn't matter much to Aaron, who made 55 million yuan (S$10.7 million) in 2017 alone.

PHOTO: Instagram/Moka Fang

Aaron's family recently celebrated Mid-Autumn's Festival in Taiwan together, having flown there together with him for his concert at Taipei Area on Sept 13.

During the show, the 53-year-old told fans that he's very happy after having his daughters Chantelle, two, and Charlotte who was born this April.

Yet, Aaron might not be trying for a boy anytime soon because he doesn't want to put his wife through another painful childbirth.

Can someone give him a husband of the year award already?

View this post on Instagram

「我好想説聲謝謝你，用我身體的言語，愛在掌聲中糾纒，感覺好甜蜜。」-這是我的演唱會謝幕曲，這一段完全表達出我當下的心情。今次可以很開心、痛快、忘我地演出兩場《舞林密碼世界巡回演唱會2019》台北站，實在很開心，很難忘。大家給我鼓舞的歡呼、掌聲，仍然在我心間腦間盤旋。現場每一節的和唱也是令我心靈悸動。七年沒見，熾熱依然，實在是很美好的一次音樂旅程。我再一次謝謝所有給我鼓勵和支持的歌迷們。也謝謝前來分享的朋友、前輩、藝人朋友們。也謝謝團們的努力和用心，把智能舞台又再變化，令大家目不暇給。還有Dancers 、樂隊、搭建組和各制作單位，也是衷心的謝謝，大家可以一起圓滿地完成一個帶給大家快樂的演唱會。凡事要做到極致，才可以呈奉最好。。本著這份心懷。。我們下一站澳門見。。😊🎉🎼🕺🏻💃🏻👍🏻 #月亮代表我的心 #心現在還在跳 #夢難留 #説聲我愛你 #台北站小巨蛋 Photo by ：Catherine Lo

A post shared by Aaron (@aaronkwokxx) on

lamminlee@asiaone.com

Aaron Kwok spends $17k a month renting house in Hong Kong for wife's parents
SERVICES