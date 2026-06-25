Ah Boys to Firemen casting call sparks hilarious auditions, including 1 from Sonia Chew and Joakim Gomez

Ah Boys to Firemen hasn't even begun production, but it's ablaze on social media with insane audition clips - and a good number of them are particularly amusing.

Thanks to local director Jack Neo's open casting call released on June 21, dozens in Singapore have taken the opportunity to try their hand for a role in the franchise - over 100 auditions have been posted each on TikTok and Instagram as of press time - though we think some did it just for the heck of it.

Submissions also came from familiar faces such as radio DJs Sonia Chew and Joakim Gomez, as well as content creator Dewy Choo.

In their audition tape, prospective candidates - who must be in their 20s to 30s - must perform one from four scenes:

Hiding your occupation from your mum and her confronting you upon finding out Seeing your partner cheat on you with someone else and going up to confront them Witnessing an accident and while your friends went to help, you didn't do so out of fear Trying to explain and apologise to your teammate for a mistake you made

The deadline for auditions is June 28, 11.59pm.

'The most lore accurate'

Taking to 987FM's Instagram page, Sonia, 34 and Joakim, 37, shared their rendition of the first scene, captioning it: "The most lore-accurate Jack Neo movie audition by far."

When Sonia barges in on him and asks for "the truth", Joakim feigns ignorance about the expensive products around him, which include his branded "TWG Tea established 1837" drink and Rolex watch that could supposedly be found on "Bugis Street level two".

However, Sonia cracks and reveals the disturbing truth - she learnt that Joakim has been selling his feet pics on "WhatApps".

The two despair together and after a moment's consolation, they resolve to go to Natureland Foot Spa and Therapy together.

"Hey guys, great video. Could you guys add more sponsorship shots to this? I think we're still missing a few," commented one netizen.

A tongue-in-cheek joke, it references Jack's overt product placements in his films, which has led to criticism that his works are merely "feature-length commercials".

'If you get the role, I'll fly to Singapore to watch it twice'

Also putting her own spin on the first scene, Dewy, 24, donned a thick mullet wig and spoke in a deep, masculine voice, seemingly imitating a young man.

In both English and Mandarin, male Dewy announces to his off-screen mother (also played by her) about signing up to be a firefighter, then gets dismissed as "Mummy and Daddy sent you to NUS to become a doctor, not a fireman".

He proceeded to explain his "talent", which is too risque to repeat here.

When his mother continues that he is too smart for firefighting, he defends: "When I was born, I was meant to be a fireman! I want to be a fireman! Do you understand?"

Malaysia-based content creator Desmond Chai expressed his mirth in the comments section, writing: "If you get the role, I'll fly to Singapore to watch it twice."

The audition was posted on both TikTok and YouTube and has since gained a total of over 22,000 likes within four days. She has also uploaded audition clips playing male Dewy for the mistake and cheating scenarios.

#Visibility

Content creator Fauzi Azzhar, 36, also auditioned "for the LOLs" as written in his Instagram post on June 22, though said: "But I'm dead serious about having Malays in this piece. #Visibility.

"If 100 people tag me in Jack Neo's Ah Boys to Firemen casting post, I'll release my audition clip."

The same day, he posted his audition clip - complete with a professional lighting set-up - of the job-hiding prompt. Local actor Dennis Chew took to the comments to applaud Fauzi's performance.

Dennis, 52, joined in on the auditions yesterday (June 24), with his Love 972 radio co-host Marcus Chin acting as his disapproving mother. After confronting Dennis for using Instagram to sell lewd pictures, the 73-year-old dismisses his ambition of becoming a fireman for a stable income and suggests he becomes a fishball seller instead given his physique.

Other hilarious interpretations of the audition prompts include local content creator Eric Linguine's CDC voucher feud with his unloyal girlfriend and her new beau, as well as actor Tan Jiehao's anxious "leg cramp" while witnessing an accident.

'They're quite entertaining'

Jack took to Instagram yesterday acknowledging the clips.

"Many people have sent me the viral videos about the auditions. I watched them and they're quite entertaining," said the 66-year-old. "Some are good ones, some are fun ones and some aren't made with the purpose of auditioning - it's just for fun."

"It's okay. I hope that you enjoy your fun and continue to do this. If you really want to try to act as a firefighter, please show me your skill. If you can act and match the requirements I'm looking for, of course I will contact you for the second audition."

According to previous reports, the film is set against the Singapore Civil Defence Force and follows a reluctant young recruit who stumbles through training before discovering his courage during a catastrophic skyscraper blaze. As personal conflicts collide with duty and loyalty, he must confront fear and responsibility to save lives and protect those he loves.

With a production cost of around $3 million, the homegrown film will reportedly include large-scale disaster set pieces and incorporate cutting-edge virtual production to film fire and rescue scenes.

Filming is slated to begin this year locally, with a release targeted for Chinese New Year in 2027.

[[nid:738868]]

kristy.chua@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.