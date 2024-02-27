Ah Boys' Maxi Lim now works for columbarium: 'Something meaningful to do outside of my acting career'

He's done acting, boxing and F&B ventures. Now, Maxi Lim is stepping into yet another industry.

The 36-year-old took to Instagram yesterday (Feb 26) to share his promotion to a funeral service director at the columbarium Nirvana Singapore.

"It is never easy when you have to embark on something new and totally out of your comfort zone. For years I've been looking for something meaningful to do outside of my acting career," he wrote on the caption of his post, adding that he specialises in funerals and pre-planning for niche spaces.

"We cater to almost all religions in a six-star columbarium. Look for me and I will do my utmost best to cater to your loved one's needs."

Maxi, who shot to fame in the Ah Boys to Men movies, also co-owns Let's Kinn, a Thai restaurant chain that currently has three outlets in Tanjong Pagar, Bukit Timah and Chai Chee.

He previously started his own fried chilli snack brand named Eat My LJ in 2021, which had a food stand at Eatbox in Tekka Place. It appears that the outlet is now permanently closed.

Last year, Maxi represented Evolve MMA at The Ring White Collar Boxing 2023 and lost the match.

Last month, he and influencer Liz Teo announced they have called it quits after three years of marriage.

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

