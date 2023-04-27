'Masculinity grows by taking up challenges': Maxi Lim shows off ripped physique before boxing match

A fighter is returning to the ring.

Maxi Lim is representing Evolve MMA at The Ring White Collar Boxing 2023 tonight (April 27), where he will be fighting in the main event.

The type of boxing involves people from 'white-collar' professions, many without professional experience, training to fight.

But before that, the local actor shared the results of his pre-match weigh-in on social media yesterday, writing: "Let's go! Eat Bro (his moniker) makes weight at 58.9kg."

Standing at 1.71m, the 36-year-old cut a lean physique in the accompanying video, as he took off his robe and stood on the weighing scale. He flexed for the cameras for good measure, and took photos with his opponent, Hardy.

Tonight's bout may be Maxi's first white-collar boxing match, but he used to be an avid MMA fighter, telling local media 8days that he would "wake up at 3am, train twice a day and run up to 14km a day" to train back in 2019.

He fought his last match that year, saying about his retirement: "I guess there's nothing much for me to prove already. It's time to find other challenges."

Nevertheless, Maxi has been training at Evolve MMA and explained his reasons for agreeing to this new fight.

"Knowing I'm the underdog, I took up the fight," he said in a video posted on the martial arts gym's Instagram page. "I believe this is important because we as men grow through adversity. Masculinity grows by taking up challenges."

He also confessed to being an alcoholic, and said that boxing has helped him through it.

"Because I want to perform at my peak every time, I come [to the gym] without a hangover so I can always do my jabs, remember what I did the last training session - and I've been so much more sober.

"I was overweight, I was unhealthy, and had bad habits in my life. Martial arts changed my life."

Sending their well wishes on his latest Instagram post were Maxi's showbiz pals, including actor-comedian Jeremy Chan, who has recently been training in muay thai in preparation for a role.

Lee Teng, Sonia Chew, Aden Tan, Das DD and resident hunkle Zheng Geping also congratulated him on his weigh-in.

