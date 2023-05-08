Aiyoyo: Chen Liping's exasperated reaction to younger stars filming TikTok video steals the show

If you've ever wondered how a disappointed mother would look at her children, look no further — Chen Liping has embodied that perfectly.

In an Instagram video post by Jernelle Oh last Wednesday (May 3), Liping's unexpected reaction in the background upstaged the young actress and her co-stars.

Liping, Jernelle, 28, Juin Teh, 32, and Sheryl Ang, 24, were on the set of the new 20-episode Mediacorp drama The Sky is Still Blue, Jernelle wrote on her post.

The video begins with a time-lapse video of a young boy, who can be seen slowly growing taller and his figure 'jiggling' as his height, pose and smile change throughout.

Attempting to spoof this, Jernelle, Juin and Sheryl posed in front of the camera and began shaking their bodies, their faces changing in expression while they slowly 'grew' taller.

But while the trio were having fun in the foreground, Liping, 57, looks on in the background, her face changing from one of shock to dismay as she turns away, pressing her knuckles to her forehead and shaking her head in a classic 'Aiyoyo'-style frown.

Many users were tickled by her exasperated reaction. After all, Liping admitted to AsiaOne just in March that she's "slower" when it comes to social media and is still getting the hang of it

Reacting to Liping's hilarious reaction, Dennis Chew commented on the post: "I would press 'like' 100 times because her reaction is so funny!"

Said a netizen: "Liping's reaction in the background… priceless!"

Another jokingly guessed Liping's thoughts: "Liping is like, 'The future of Singapore's media industry is in danger.'"

Liping plays Hong Aixi in The Sky is Still Blue, mother to Chen Yu-an (Sherlyn) and the owner of a laundry shop alongside her indolent husband Henry (Wang Yuqing).

When Yu-an gets involved in a group known as "Help The Bankrupt", Aixi tries to persuade her to leave.

The Sky is Still Blue will be broadcast on meWATCH and Channel 8 from July 10.

khooyihang@asiaone.com

