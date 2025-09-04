'I almost fainted from the pain': Dylan Wang recounts dislocating his finger, passion for basketball and acting

Chinese heartthrob Dylan Wang is known for his good looks, fun personality, good culinary skills and love for basketball, and he also doesn't shy away from speaking about his "embarrassing moments".

The 26-year-old actor-singer was featured in the September issue of fashion magazine Elle China, where he was asked to reveal one of those moments.

He recounted: "I dislocated my finger before. At the time, I thought I would be able to pop it back into place like Kobe Bryant did during a basketball competition and return to the game.

"When I tried to twist [it back into place], I almost fainted from the pain and had to go the hospital for the doctor to pop it back. I couldn't play any basketball."

In 2016, the late Bryant dislocated his right middle finger during a basketball competition after he slipped on the wet floor. He went to his trainer who immediately popped his finger back into place before Bryant returned to the game.

Speaking about the happy moments during his work this year, Dylan, who debuted in 2017, said it was his return to the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

He had also attended it in 2024.

He explained: "I've loved watching NBA since I was young and was full of longing for the place. It felt surreal the first time I was there, 'Who am I? Where am I? Am I dreaming?'

"But I felt more relaxed when I was there this year and was able to enjoy and experience the competition better. In my opinion, it's not just a competition, it's more like a show to bring relaxation and joy for everyone."

When Dylan first participated in the games in Indianapolis in 2024, he met his idol LeBron James and got his jersey signed by the basketball star. He also shone with his performance, where he was the third-highest scorer in his team and a record-holder among Chinese celebrity All-Star players.

During his recent interview, he also talked about his most memorable moment during the games this year, namely his interaction with Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry.

"We had some interaction on the first day because of work. During the competition on the second day, I was watching him warm up at the side and he came over to give me a friendly greeting. It was then that I realised our interaction was not just for work; we really know each other and can greet each other like friends. To have this with Curry, I felt really happy," he said.

Dylan, whose best-known works include Chinese dramas Love Between Fairy and Devil (2022) and Guardians of the Dafeng (2024), shared that he has "no worries" about his acting career.

"When I received praises [for my acting], I would definitely feel happy and when I see criticism, I would definitely experience some highs and lows in my emotions, but isn't this the 'homework' we have to do in this career? We would always have to face and accept these opinions and comments, and I would always manage them in a calm manner," he explained.

He added he was able to do so because of his passion towards acting and enjoys the process of working with everyone to create characters he likes.

"I felt very thankful. When I think I can continue to do this in the future, I feel very good about it," Dylan said.

