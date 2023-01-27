Andy Lau spotted in Malaysia for LNY

The Lunar New Year has a way of bringing us all together, even if you're one of the biggest Hong Kong movie stars.

Malaysian media reported on Thursday (Jan 26) that Andy Lau is in Malaysia accompanying his wife Carol Chu as she visits her home country over the holiday.

In a video shared with Malaysian publications, Andy, 61, is dressed casually in a grey jacket over his white shirt and light blue jeans. He can be seen walking alongside uniformed staff as he is guided elsewhere off-screen.

Carol, 56, who hails from Penang, married Andy in 2008 and they have a daughter Hanna, 10.

It was reported that Andy was visiting the Tzu-Chi Jing Si hall in Kepong, Kuala Lumpur and was guided around the location by staff of the non-profit organisation Tzu-Chi.

He was also accompanied by Malaysian businessman Vincent Tan, 70, the founder of Berjaya Corporation Berhad, one of the listed conglomerates in Malaysia.

And although people on scene were instructed not to share footage of Andy at the hall in order to protect the star's privacy, information and videos were still leaked, Sinchew reported yesterday.

Is Malaysia the place to be this year?

Aside from Andy, other celebrities have also made their way back to Malaysia in order to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

Malaysian singer Joey Chua uploaded a vlog documenting her trip back to her hometown in Johor Bahru (JB), bringing her Taiwanese actor boyfriend Darren Wang — she had not returned home for more than four years.

And despite her best efforts to hold back her tears, the 28-year-old still cried in the end when she hugged her mother upon arrival at home.

More recently, Joe Chen, whose husband Alan Chen is Malaysian, was also spotted at a mall in JB where fans tried to approach her for photographs.

Unfortunately, the 43-year-old actress declined to take pictures, stating that it was a private trip and thus did not want to be inconvenienced.

