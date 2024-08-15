Apple Chan holds gender-reveal party, expecting baby boy

Apple Chan is expecting a baby boy.

The 35-year-old local actress revealed the good news in an Instagram Story yesterday (Aug 14).

In the Story, Apple and her fiance stood before a table with nine cards, which were covered in pink and blue glitter sand.

Playing a game similar to tic-tac-toe, they slowly poured the glitter away, revealing either the word "boy" or "girl". Finally, a line of matching cards revealed the gender.

The couple embraced and he held up a card with "boy" written on it.

In March, Apple, who starred in Jack Neo's Ah Boys to Men 4 and the Ah Girls Go Army movies, announced via Instagram that she was engaged to her boyfriend, a Singaporean businessman.

About two months later, Apple, who also owns skincare brand Apondle revealed her pregnancy in an Instagram reel where she held up a blue baby bib.

"Watching everyone announce their 2024 pregnancy be like… I guess it's my turn!" she wrote then.

[[nid:697307]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.