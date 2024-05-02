'It's my turn': Apple Chan announces pregnancy

Close to two months after local actress Apple Chan announced that she is getting married, she has another piece of good news to share.

In an Instagram Reel yesterday (May 1), the 35-year-old said that she is expecting her first child.

"Watching everyone announce their 2024 pregnancy be like… I guess it's my turn!" she wrote, holding up a blue baby bib.

Apple, who is best known for her performances in Jack Neo's Ah Boys to Men 4 and the Ah Girls Go Army movies, also hashtagged "dragon baby" in her post.

Her fans and artistes, including Charmaine Hui, Xixi Lim, Chen Xiuhuan, Bonnie Loo, Jayley Woo, Glenn Yong and Shirli Ling congratulated her in the comments section of her post.

Apple was born in Hong Kong and moved to Singapore when she was a child, debuting in showbiz as a part-time actress in Mediacorp with a cameo appearance in the drama Beach.Ball.Babes (2008). Between 2011 and 2019, she signed with Hong Kong broadcaster TVB and appeared in many drama series during this period.

In March, Apple announced through an Instagram post that she is tying the knot. According to media reports, she revealed her boyfriend is a Singaporean businessman whom she met through friends.

She also owns skincare brand Apondle and was last seen in Vasantham's drama 1943: Kappaleriya Thamizhan (2023), where she plays the daughter of a Japanese general.

ALSO READ: Jeanette Aw wants to 'manage expectations' for her role in The Little Nyonya spinoff

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.