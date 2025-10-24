Apple Chan reveals condo's $40k modern French-style renovations

She's the ma'am in Ah Girls Go Army, but does she call the shots at home?

On the latest episode of YouTube series Kaypoh Room Tours, radio DJ-host Hazelle Teo posed the question to viewers before heading into actress Apple Chan's home.

The 36-year-old, who married and gave birth to her son last year, played Lieutenant Zhang Xinyi in the movies Ah Boys to Men 4 (2017) and Ah Girls Go Army (2022).

When Hazelle asked her to describe the theme of her 84 square metres three-room condominium unit, Apple said it has a "modern French" style to it.

Renovations amounted to around $40,000, and yes, she called all the shots.

"Are there things he (her husband) didn't agree with?" asked Hazelle, 31.

"He left everything to me to decide… maybe he feels my taste is better than his," she joked.

The only thing he gave his opinion on was the recliner sofa and even then, she chose the colour.

Their favourite part of the living room is the feature wall with cove lighting, as it gives an "elegant" and "cosy" vibe.

The kitchen

For the kitchen, Apple shared that they removed the glass partition separating it from the living room to expand the counter.

"I don't like that concept, so I just wanted to open up the whole space," she remarked, adding that she likes to have more room as she enjoys cooking.

All her kitchen appliances are hidden in the cabinets and that aspect, to her, is one of the hardest parts of owning a home.

"The most challenging part is storage space. There's no storeroom or bomb shelter in our apartment. There's also no laundry area.

"I had to give away a lot of stuff, and things that I really needed to keep are in my room. My bedroom is my storeroom," she said.

Though it's her "storeroom", Apple manages to keep it neat as everything bulky is kept in a storage space hidden under the bed and items are compartmentalised into pouches.

Hazelle noticed a lack of "baby stuff", and Apple shared that it's all in the baby room.

"All the clothes that he (her son) can't wear anymore, I give to friends," she added.

The walk-in wardrobe

The walk-in wardrobe, which used to be a common room, is Apple's favourite space in her house.

The desk, which also houses a display drawer containing jewellery and watches, is where she does her skincare routine and livestreams and spends her "me time".

"I'll sit here and use my phone before going out to the living room because once I go out, I have to attend to my son," she laughed.

The wardrobe itself has translucent sliding doors, with clothes hung according to colour.

There are also two display shelves - one for Apple's handbags and gifted Labubu dolls as well as another meant for her husband.

"My husband wanted a display shelf. I don't know what he has to put but end up, it's still my stuff," she laughed.

Apple announced her engagement in March last year and gave birth to her son in August, before holding her wedding reception the following month.

