Apple Chan holds wedding reception, dresses pet dog in lace dress

Local actress Apple Chan announced her engagement in March and her pregnancy in May and it seems she just had her wedding reception at Jiak Kim House.

In an Instagram post uploaded on Sept 23, the 35-year-old, who gave birth to a baby boy last month, shared photos of herself in a chic short white dress. Her dog was also dressed in an equally gorgeous white dress with lace and a big ribbon.

"Here's to a lifetime of love and adventures with a ring that's as special as our journey together," she wrote.

Her husband's identity has not been revealed.

In a separate post, Apple celebrated her newborn's first month with a short video compilation. Nicknamed Lil A, he already has his own Instagram account - though private - with almost 600 followers.

Best known for her roles in Ah Boys Go Army 4 (2017) and Ah Girls Go Army (2022), Apple most recently starred in the 2023 Tamil drama 1943: Kappaleriya Thamizhan.

