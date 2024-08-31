Welcome to the world: Apple Chan gives birth to baby boy, Jack Neo has 1st granddaughter

Apple Chan gives birth to baby boy

Local actress Apple Chan has delivered her first baby, a son.

Posting a series of photos of the newborn, Apple wrote yesterday (Aug 30): "Welcome home, lil A!

"I promise to love, cherish, and protect you and our little family with all my heart. You're absolutely perfect!"

The first photo shows her pet Pomeranian Soju keeping a watchful eye on its human sibling, poking its head through the bars of the baby's cot.

Apple announced her pregnancy in May after revealing she was engaged in March this year. She also had a gender reveal party earlier this month.

Congratulations and well-wishes poured in under her latest Instagram post from fellow celebs, including Chen Xiuhuan, Christopher Lee, Shaun Chen, Dennis Chew, Yang Guang Ke Le, Jayley Woo and Julie Tan.

Apple, 35, is best known for her roles in Ah Boys Go Army 4 (2017) and Ah Girls Go Army (2022). She has also acted in Hong Kong dramas including Come Home Love (2012 to 2015) and Rogue Emperor (2016).

Most recently, she played Grace in the Tamil drama 1943: Kappaleriya Thamizhan.

Jack Neo has 1st granddaughter

Jack Neo has become a grandfather for the fourth time, but this time, it's a baby girl!

"My fourth grandchild is here. I finally waited for my princess to come," the director, 64, wrote on Facebook alongside photos of him holding the newborn. "Thank you for your blessings."

Other photos show the rest of the family, including his mother, wife Irene Kng as well as son Regent and his wife Megan, parents of the baby.

Regent also shared photos of his daughter on Instagram, writing: "12.30am came the contractions, and three hours later, you snuggled so comfortably against mummy's chest.

"Our little princess could wait no more. And honestly, neither could we."

Jack married Irene in 1990 and the couple have three sons and a daughter, including Regent.

Regent became a dad for the first time last year with a son, marking Jack's third time being a grandpa. His daughter Ethel also has two sons.

