Ariana Grande gets married in secret to real estate boyfriend Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande tied the knot with Dalton Gomez in secret over the weekend.

The 7 Rings hitmaker and her partner Dalton married in a "tiny and intimate" ceremony this weekend with just 20 of their closest family and friends in attendance, her representative has confirmed.

The representative told People magazine: "They got married. It was tiny and intimate - less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

Ariana, 27, and Dalton's wedding took place at their home in Montecito, California.

A source added to the publication: "Both Ari and Dalton love Montecito. They spend a lot of time there. It seems only natural that they would get married at Ari's beautiful and historic house."

The God is a Woman singer announced her engagement to the 25-year-old real estate agent in December, when she posted a photo on Instagram of her ring.

The couple began dating in January 2020 and spent much of the Covid-19 pandemic self-isolating together at her home.

In May, they made their first official appearance together in the music video for Ariana and Justin Bieber's collaborative track, Stuck with U, before they made their romance Instagram official in June.

A source previously said: "They couldn't be happier, they're just so excited. This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled."

The marriage news comes after Ariana was previously set to marry comedian and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, before the pair split in October 2018 after just five months together.

Prior to Pete, the Positions singer was in a two-year romance with the late rapper Mac Miller - who passed away in September 2018 - before splitting shortly before she started dating Pete in May 2018.