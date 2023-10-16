'It's as if I would sprain my back anytime': Kelly Poon, 8 months pregnant, shares the pains and discomfort

A pregnancy brings hope but also discomfort.

Singaporean singer Kelly Poon has been married for three years to her Taiwanese husband, music producer Roger Yo, and is currently eight months pregnant with their son, whose nickname is "Cu Mi" (interesting in Taiwan dialect).

In a recent interview with Taiwanese media, the 40-year-old shared some of her pregnancy woes, which include physical pains.

She said light-heartedly: "My actions have become really slow, it's as if I would sprain my back anytime. As my tummy is too big, it takes great effort to turn during sleep. My legs are continually cramping and the pain wakes me up.

"Whenever I scream, my husband will wake up and help me ease my leg cramps."

Kelly revealed to the media that her family in Singapore will travel over to Taiwan to meet her newborn this December and that she will be arranging for a family photo-taking session. As it would be the first time Roger's family is meeting her family in person, she is looking forward to it.

[[nid:652717]]

Further revealing that she and her husband are very nervous about the baby, Kelly said: "We're more nervous than excited, as there are so many things we need to prepare for. Our house is in a mess and we don't know how things will be once the baby arrives."

According to traditional Chinese beliefs, renovation shouldn't be carried out at home during pregnancy, so she did not dare to renovate the baby room.

"We need to listen to old people - it's better to be safe than sorry. So, we cannot move the furniture in our guest room, and my husband can only convert it into a nursery after I have given birth," Kelly elaborated.

She will be staying in a confinement centre after birth, and also hopes to work with her husband and record a song for their son.

In August 2023, Kelly shared that she was six months pregnant with her first child with Roger, 40, and revealed that the baby is going to be a boy.

Kelly announced her marriage on social media in February 2020 and held a wedding dinner in Taipei in November 2022. She had shared that she would hold another wedding dinner in Singapore when the pandemic ends.

ALSO READ: 'I won't pretend I'm looking forward to motherhood': Rebecca Lim on life changes and possibility of becoming a 'tiger mum'

jolynn.chia@asiaone.com