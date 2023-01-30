'This auntie is going on the toxic list': Annette Lee's baby makes 1st 'acting' appearance in new Chantelle skit

As a new mum, Annette Lee has advice to dish out on accepting red packets for your newborn, and who better as a co-star on her new skit than her baby Wes himself?

The 30-year-old musician-comedian shared a video on Instagram Reels last Saturday (Jan 28) captioned: "Chantelle's adding new people to her toxic list after her baby's first lunar new year."

In it, Annette played her "pretentious and sometimes obnoxious influencer" persona Chantelle who was counting the red packets her baby received, while her son Wes laid in a self-rocking pale blue cot.

"$2, who even gives $2 these days? I cannot even buy you half a day of diapers with this," she told her baby while holding up the contents of the first red packet.

"I'm sorry but this auntie is going on the toxic list!"

The next red packet was even more egregious to Chantelle as it contained $4.

"Does she want you to die? You were just born!" she said, explaining that 'four' sounds like 'death' in Chinese.

Further reasons to put your relatives on the toxic list include giving the baby chocolate coins — "You might as well tell me you're giving me zero dollars," Chantelle mused — and commemorative coins, which can't even be eaten unlike the chocolate coins.

At the end of the skit, she finally received "a good one" — a crisp $100 note, but decided to keep it for herself.

"It's too much for you to use at your age, yeah?" she reasoned with Wes, who 'said' that his mum was toxic.

This isn't the first time Wes — who was born last year on Nov 16 — has appeared in self-proclaimed 'chill mum' Annette's skits.

Last Monday, Annette shared a series of "main character outfits" to wear on Lunar New Year and baby Wes was featured in outfit number three: the red packet magnet.

She wrote that the base outfit didn't matter as long as you brought a bag big enough to fit a calculator (to count the money you receive), and that you could use your newborn baby as a "statement piece".

Despite only being two months old, the baby's presence and 'acting skills' — which mostly involved kicking his legs, flailing his arms, and even a well-timed grimace when Chantelle kept the $100 — tickled Annette's audience.

An Instagram user commented: "He actually looked sad after the $100 went into your bank account," while local comedian Syafiqa wrote: "Someone give Wes an Oscar please."

Annette's husband Raphael Foo also commented: "I cannot confirm nor deny if the chocolate coins given to baby Wes were from his father."

Another Instagram user hoped baby Wes' first word wouldn't be "toxic" though.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Annette Foo

