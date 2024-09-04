'Like we're dating again': Pan Lingling on acting with husband Huang Shinan in new drama

Local celebrity couple Huang Shinan and Pan Lingling are proof that husband and wife can still be as lovey-dovey as ever even after decades of being together.

Their chemistry can even be felt on-screen in new drama Never Too Late, where they act as a married couple.

"I love to act alongside my hubby!" Lingling told AsiaOne in an interview recently.

Although this is not the first time both of them take it from real to reel — they were also a pair in local drama Your Hand in Mine (2009) — the 54-year-old actress shared that their chemistry is still fresh.

"We feel like we're back to our dating life again. In the drama, he's very accommodating and always my listening ear. In real life, my husband always reminds me that a relationship is akin to dancing, and should follow the one who leads regardless of gender," she said.

In the drama, Lingling plays artist Zhuo Yiting, who divorced her businessman husband Lin Zhenbin (Hugo Ng) because of his drinking habit and violent tendencies, and brought their daughter Yonghan to live abroad. After some time, Yiting reunites with her first love, the kind and even-tempered Ding Boan (Shinan) and marries him, letting Yonghan take his surname.

After three decades, Yonghan (Denise Camillia Tan), who is now a probate lawyer, meets Zhenbin, a private investigator. While Yonghan and Zhenbin constantly disagree with each other, the latter chooses to stay and help Yonghan after finding out that she is his daughter.

Speaking about Yiting and Boan, Lingling told us that their personalities are "totally different" as compared to Shinan, 63, and herself in real life and that filming can be "pretty challenging".

"In real life, Shinan and myself are more outspoken and extroverted. But in this drama, our characters don't talk much. Shinan's character is someone who is humorous, thoughtful and knows how to cook. My character is very gentle and even-tempered, and I feel that this is vastly different from us in real life.

"When acting, we would control our speech and actions… We would also try to not have movements that are too big, because Shinan and I are usually more expressive in our daily life. So this can be a challenge for us," she said, adding that both of them would discuss their script before filming.

Lingling also shared that it's even "more fun" off camera as she would tease Shinan about how he "used to be so sweet back then".

As the drama also discusses will planning, we asked Lingling if she had written her will.

"Yes, I did after my interview with a lawyer in the variety show Silver Carnival in 2021. He told us the importance of writing a will," she said.

She also shared that she had spoken to her sons Beckham, 24 and Kynaston, 22, about her decision and that they respect her thoughts.

When asked how she would encourage others to consider will planning, Lingling shared: "My personal belief is, as long as you own assets, you should consider making a will. I would try to let them know that making a will is to save time, money and stress for their loved ones.

"By deciding who gets their assets, it lowers the potential for family disputes and allows them to have peace of mind."

Never Too Late is now airing on Channel 8 from Monday to Friday at 9pm. It is also available on demand for free on Mewatch.

