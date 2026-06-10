Bae Yong-joon, Park Shin-hye and their families spotted on Disney cruise in Singapore

Bae Yong-joon, Park Shin-hye and their families attracted much attention recently when they were spotted arriving at Changi Airport on the evening of June 7.

As it turns out, the South Korean stars are here on a family trip on Disney Adventure Cruise.

In a Xiaohongshu post on June 9, a netizen posted photos of Yong-joon, 53, and Shin-hye's actor husband Choi Tae-joon spotted at different locations of the vessel.

The post, believed to be removed now, reads: "I saw Tae-joon bringing three children for water play on the 19th floor. It looks like him.

"Later, on the 17th floor, I saw Yong-joon and his wife (former actress Park Soo-jin), as well as Shin-hye waiting by the side. Tae-joon accompanied the children to play at the water playground.

"Their faces are really small and they are really slim."

In one of the photos, Tae-joon, 34, is seen caring for a child on a stroller with a towel draped over his neck. A woman in a black dress and bucket hat, believed to be Shin-hye, 36, is packing up at the table beside them.

Yong-joon is seen dressed in a black T-shirt with a black cap and sitting on one of the chairs in a separate photo.

Tae-joon and Shin-hye, 36, have a four-year-old son and they are expecting their second child.

Yong-joon and Soo-jin, 40, have a son who will turn 10 this year as well as an eight-year-old daughter.

While Yong-joon — star of K-dramas such as Winter Sonata (2002) — has retired from acting, he is one of the key shareholders of Blitzway Entertainment which manages Tae-joon.

Shin-hye and Soo-jin both starred in the 2013 drama Flower Boys Next Door.

Lianhe Zaobao reported on June 8 that a reader spotted Shin-hye at Changi Airport after hearing her speak to her companions. The reader then recognised the other three celebrities as they gathered.

In the video that was shared with the Chinese daily, Shin-hye is seen in a black bucket hat and pushing a small luggage with a folded stroller. Tae-joon pushes a luggage trolley with a boy sitting on the suitcase.

Yong-joon wears a blue jacket with a baseball hat. As he pushes a luggage in his left hand, he reaches out his right hand to hold his daughter.

Soo-jin is dressed in a white top and shorts, frequently looking back to see if their two children are keeping up.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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