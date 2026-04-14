Park Shin-hye expecting 2nd child

Park Shin-hye is expecting her second child with her actor husband Choi Tae-joon.

South Korean media reported today (April 14) that the 36-year-old actress' agency Salt Entertainment confirmed the good news, adding her due date is this autumn.

"We ask for your warm support and blessings," the agency added.

Shin-hye, who debuted as a child actress and is best known for her performance in dramas including Stairway to Heaven (2003), You're Beautiful (2009) and The Heirs (2013), married Tae-joon, 35, in January 2022 after dating for close to five years.

They welcomed their first child, a son, in May that same year.

She returned to television screens in 2024 with the romantic-comedy series Doctor Slump and fantasy-thriller series The Judge from Hell.

Most recently, Shin-hye starred in workplace comedy series Undercover Miss Hong (2026).

In January, while promoting the series on talk show You Quiz on the Block, she shared that while her childhood ambition was to be a policewoman, she became motivated to become an artiste after she was encouraged to participate in an audition for the leading role in singer-producer Lee Seung-hwan's music video.

She added then that to support her dreams as a trainee, her parents left their life in Gwangju to move to Seoul with her and her brother, living in a small, rented semi-basement apartment and doing multiple odd jobs to support the family.

[[nid:733565]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com