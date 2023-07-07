Bak chiew tak stamp: Kimberly Chia's husband claps back at haters criticising actress

Taylor Swift says haters gonna hate, but how far will you go to defend your girl from them?

A TikTok post by local actress Kimberly Chia's husband Vincent Yeo recently gained attention after he defended her against trolls.

In May, the 35-year-old businessman posted a video on the platform, listing three things he has never seen before.

"One, alien Transformers. Two, dinosaur Transformers. Three, a girl more beautiful than you," Yeo wrote, referring to Kimberly as she walks shyly towards the camera in the video clip.

The 27-year-old was dressed glamorously in a black strapless dress with gem-studded trims for the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts premiere event in Singapore.

Some trolls had their hearts set on dashing his happiness, but Yeo refused to take it lying down.

"I need to post this via snail mail. Can I borrow the stamps on your eyes?" one commented brutally.

'Bak chiew tak stamp' is what this person is implying - the Hokkien phrase means one has stamps pasted on their eyes and thus could not see things clearly.

"Thanks for trying to crack a joke. But you need to do better to make people laugh," Yeo retorted.

Another hater jabbed: "You should go out and see more people."

To which Yeo explained snarkily: "I prefer to keep my eyes to the only woman I married. You go enjoy yourself. I guess you need it."

[[nid:637405]]

"She belongs to none of the three, she is just an average Jane. SPG perhaps," yet another hater said bitterly. 'SPG' is an acronym for Sarong Party Girl, a colloquial and derogatory term referring to a woman who dresses provocatively, likes to party and dates exclusively Caucasians.

Yeo simply thanked him graciously and judged his comment to be "below average" instead.

Thankfully, most users were supportive and not spreading bad vibes.

"Wah spoil market liao this hubby," one wrote in mock anger.

Another quipped staunchly: "She's indeed pretty! Ignore those meaningless comments from the immature men. They are people who don't get enough of girls and should stay single for life."

Kimberly and Yeo married in October 2021, after knowing each other for eight to nine years as friends. In her marriage announcement, she shared that she was pregnant too. Their son Kyzen was born in May 2022.

ALSO READ: 'Game over, good luck': Hong Ling angry after Nick Teo sends her flying into lagoon

jolynn.chia@asiaone.com

No part of this story can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.