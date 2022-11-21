Barbie Hsu accuses ex-husband Wang Xiaofei of not providing spousal maintenance of $220k

TAIPEI – Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu and her former husband, Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei, appear to have fallen out after their divorce one year ago.

Taiwan's Mirror Media reported on Monday (Nov 21) that Hsu, 46, has accused Mr Wang, 41, of failing to honour their divorce agreement by not providing spousal maintenance since March.

She said the accumulated amount has reached more than NT$5 million (S$220,000), as she applied to the Taipei District Court for enforcement.

The court ruled that part of Mr Wang's assets in Taiwan could be seized due to the clear evidence submitted.

Hsu and Mr Wang announced their divorce in November 2021 after 11 years of marriage. They have an eight-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son.

In March 2022, Hsu, better known as Big S, announced on social media her surprise marriage to her old flame, South Korean musician DJ Koo, or Koo Jun-yup of the dance music duo Clon.

Hsu and Koo, 53, had dated some 20 years ago and reconnected after her divorce.

Mr Wang issued a letter through his lawyer to the Taiwanese media after Mirror Media ran the report. He clarified that he has continued to pay the child support for their children and maintenance to Hsu.

He added that the bone of contention was that he did not want to pay the additional family expenses and utility bills for their luxury home in Taipei.

To emphasise his point, he posted on Weibo a list of the "real expenses" he had paid "for the children and this home" in the past year.

Referring to Hsu and Koo's marriage, Mr Wang said: "I should not be paying the utility bills for this home now that they are married.

"I am also paying for the chauffeur and helper, and did not miss a single cent on the children's school fees and living expenses."

Mr Wang also hinted that he has not been able to visit his kids, saying: "We have joint custody of the children, so they do not have the right to stop me from seeing my children."

Hsu has not responded publicly to Mr Wang's claim, but her mother Huang Chun-mei told Taiwan's Next Apple News that Hsu is not stopping their children from visiting Beijing, where Mr Wang is based.

"The children have to serve quarantine due to the pandemic if they are going (there)," Madam Huang said. "The children are studying in Taipei and he should spare a thought for them."

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.