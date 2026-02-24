Barbie Hsu's ex-husband Wang Xiaofei welcomes baby with influencer wife

Wang Xiaofei, the ex-husband of late Taiwanese actress-host Barbie Hsu, welcomed a son with his Taiwanese influencer wife Mandy Ma on Feb 23.

The 44-year-old Chinese businessman's mother Zhang Lan shared in a Weibo video posted today (Feb 24) that the child was born on the seventh day of Chinese New Year (Feb 23), which coincided with Renri (birthday of humankind).

The 67-year-old said: "Since last year when I heard that Mandy was pregnant, I had been hoping to meet the child soon and I finally got to do so. I can't keep my hands off him and carried him for the whole night."

Xiaofei, who divorced Barbie in 2021 after a decade of marriage, tied the knot with Mandy in 2024. They were spotted spending Chinese New Year in Singapore that year.

Zhang Lan also nicknamed the child Xiao Bao Ma, which directly translates to Little Precious Horse.

She added it's a double blessing that the child was born on Renri of the horse year and to Mandy, whose surname Ma is the exact word for horse in Chinese.

Praising the 26-year-old for her efforts in caring for Barbie and Xiaofei's two children and doing e-commerce livestreams on Douyin frequently while she was heavily pregnant, Zhang Lan said Mandy is a motivation for her and their family.

A photo of Mandy with the infant in the hospital is also circulating on Chinese social media, with many netizens congratulating the couple on their newborn.

Mandy said in a livestream in mid-February that she would be giving birth and doing her confinement in Taipei with her family before returning to Beijing, where she is mostly based now.

