Beautiful celebrity daughters who are amassing fans, including Takuya Kimura's 2 model daughters

Japanese heartthrob Takuya Kimura may have stolen our hearts back in the 1990s but this time, it's his two beautiful daughters who are making waves on social media.

His youngest, Koki, who is 17 years old, debuted as a model on the cover of Elle Japan in 2018. She was also the star in Chinese-Canadian singer Kris Wu's music video Eternal Love released last year.



To juggle school work and modelling at the same time, she reportedly "takes her textbooks along with her when she works overseas and revises her schoolwork when she's on the go", according to a source close to Koki.

Following her footsteps, her older sister Cocomi made her modelling debut on the cover of Vogue Japan this year at age 19.

Takuya is married to singer Shizuka Kudo and both their daughters have amassed at least a million followers on Instagram – a solid testament to their soaring popularity

Besides Koki and Cocomi, which other celebrity daughters have wowed fans with their gorgeous looks?

Huang Yu-ting and Huang I-fan

While both sisters have kept their private lives pretty much low-key, their mother Taiwanese comedian-actress Lotus Wang occasionally posts pictures of them on her Facebook page.

Fans have been swooning over Lotus' 17-year-old daughter Huang Yu-ting, as her side profile looks shockingly like Hong Kong actress Anita Yuen.

Earlier this year, Lotus also posted a congratulatory message to her younger daughter I-fan, 15, when she graduated from middle school.

In an interview with UDN Stars, the 52-year-old shared how Yu-ting became shy after receiving tons of praises from netizens. No jealously between the siblings though, as I-fan reportedly admits that her older sister is prettier than her.

Lotus compares Yu-ting to a fairy while I-fan is "sweet".

Eileen Yo

You know what they say, like father, like daughter.

Passionate towards music like her Taiwanese singer-songwriter father Chris Yu, 21-year-old Eileen Yo has composed a few original songs, which she uploads to her YouTube channel.

"Being an artist is a path that God puts you on, it's not something you can choose. In fact, my father has never wished for me to make entering showbiz a goal, because he feels that I would feel disheartened if I fail or get scolded by netizens," she told Vogue Taiwan.

Eileen also shared that during her songwriting process, she would send her songs to her father and ask him for feedback.

"Because my dad is really good at songwriting, I hope I can cover his compositions in the future. But I don't want to be labelled as a second-generation star. I want to overcome the label and just be myself," she said.

Oh and did we mention she models for Elle Taiwan, too?

Victoria Wu

Victoria and her mother, former Hong Kong Category III actress Veronica Yip, made headlines last month for expressing their support for Donald Trump.

But politics and bikini photos of herself aside, what's making people interested in this 21-year-old?

She is an avid advocate for mental health wellness, having shared about her battle with depression and anxiety in May this year.

