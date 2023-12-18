'Because of our age, we didn't want to wait': Former singer Stella Ng, 43, pregnant with second son

And then there are four.

Yesterday (Dec 17), homegrown former pop star Stella Ng announced on Instagram that she is pregnant with her second child.

The special date also happened to be her 43rd birthday.

"The best birthday gift! Three plus one! My two favourite boys and a little one on the way!" she wrote in the post.

This good news comes slightly after she and her boyfriend of three years, Jon, got married earlier on Oct 15.

Stella also has son Ashton, 11, from her first marriage to Canadian businessman Armstrong Yeh. The couple divorced in 2019.

Stella and Jon reportedly met through a dating app and Jon, who hails from the UK, works in the pharmaceutical industry and has twin daughters from a previous marriage.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Stella shared that she and Jon, 49, found out about the pregnancy two weeks before their wedding.

"We were ecstatic! We couldn’t believe it," she said.

She is currently 17 weeks pregnant and is due end of May next year.

She also revealed that she and Jon have been trying for a baby.

"Because of our age, we didn’t want to wait," Stella explained.

A 'harder' pregnancy

While she's elated about having a second child, the pregnancy has been tougher on Stella.

"I think it’s definitely harder because of age," she elaborated.

"I had Ashton when I was 32 years old and now I am pregnant at 43. I definitely feel the fatigue and backaches more."

To help with this, Stella has been watching her health by eating nutritiously and exercising by going for walks and swims regularly.

"I want to have sufficient energy to keep up with my boys. They're going to be 12 years apart! Both 'dragon' boys! How adorable and cool!" she told us enthusiastically.

2024 will be the year of the dragon.

In preparation for the baby, Stella has been praying for his healthy development, talking to him in her belly and listening to "happy music".

The family has also fussed over her with every chance they could and they will set up the baby's room in their sun room.

"We want to give him all the positive energy in the world," shared Stella.

Ashton excited to meet new sibling

Ashton is "over the moon" about his new sibling.

"He’s been a single child for 11 years and there’s nothing happier than having a little brother to play with," said Stella.

"He wants to be as hands-on as he can and he's looking forward to helping feed the baby, lullaby-singing and diaper-changing duties."

Ashton, who currently lives in Japan, was also Stella and Jon's ringbearer at heir wedding.

On April 15, she announced in an Instagram post that Ashton has moved to Tokyo to live with his father for the next few years and would be attending an international school there.

She wrote: "As much as it rips my heart to be away from him, I am happy that he gets to spend time with his dad. For 10 years, I have had the most precious gift of time with him.

"I hope I have raised him with integrity, honesty and most of all, to be a kind, gracious person. Ashton, wherever you are, you will always have my unconditional love and support, near or far, I will always be here for you."

