Benz Hui hasn't seen Singapore-based wife and daughter in 6 months because of Covid-19

Veteran Hong Kong actor Benz Hui may have put down roots in Singapore (specifically the notorious Yishun), but his work still takes him around the world.

Alas, this time, he hasn't seen his beloved wife and daughter for the past six months as he has been in Hong Kong filming the upcoming series Armed Reaction 2020 alongside co-stars Moses Chan, Jessica Hsuan and Him Law.

In a recent interview with Shin Min Daily News, the 71-year-old shared that his wife and daughter didn't follow him to Hong Kong because of Covid-19. "They're in Singapore, they'll come over when the pandemic situation improves," he added.

And he might even go a little longer without seeing his family because he might be flying to China to film a movie next month.

When asked how his application for Singapore citizenship was coming along, Benz replied: "I'm constantly travelling till I'm too busy to apply. Once I get a chance to return to Singapore, I'll do so."

ALSO READ: From Yishun man to Singapore man: Benz Hui to apply for citizenship

Last October, the TVB actor and Singapore Permanent Resident was revealed to have found his home in Yishun by Nee Soon Member of Parliament Lee Bee Wah.

His 4,000 sq ft Yishun bungalow costs $4 million including renovations and he also owns another property at Braddell View.

Benz also appeared in the second season of meWatch's Be My Guest, where viewers were treated to a tour of his spacious Yishun home. Not only does it span three and a half storeys, but it also includes a family room and a swimming pool.

The actor has also expressed his love for Singapore and once said in an interview that he still finds himself drawn to the sunny island despite being based in Hong Kong and China for work.

According to the Chinese daily, Benz met his wife in Singapore while working here in the 1980s. They married in 1992 and their daughter Charmaine was born here.

bryanlim@asiaone.com