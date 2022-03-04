Best Disney+ shows to watch in 2022

A dream is a wish your heart makes, and for us, it’s a curated watchlist of the best shows and series to catch when you’re home cuddled and resting with your family. Sure, there are plenty of amazing tv shows and movies out there, each unique to a certain streaming platform but if you have a Disney+ subscription and need some inspiration on what to catch on days you want to feed your inner child and be stress-free, we gotchu.

If for some reason there are shows that aren’t available in your region, you can always depend on our trusted VPN service! Without further ado, here are some of the best titles to catch or look out for on Disney+ in 2022.

Cruella

Emma Stone takes the role as one of Disney’s biggest villains, Cruella de Vil. An origin tale on the dalmatian-obsessed designer, Cruella sees a little British girl named Estella who lost her mother at a young age and made her way through life as a con-artist.

After years of pickpocketing, Estella gets scouted by well-known designer The Baroness (Emma Thompson) and works her way up the fashion ladder. A rivalry soon follows between the two hard-headed women and we see Estella slowly take form into the villain Cruella.

Currently streaming.

Encanto

Imagine coming from a family, all of whom are special and imbued with magical abilities from healing, controlling the weather to shapeshifting and so much more… and then imagine, being the only one who isn’t. That’s the life of Encanto’s lead character Mirabel. However, when the magic surrounding the family starts to fade away, it is up to Mirabel to save the magic and make her home and family, whole again.

Currently streaming.

Grid

Disney+ is getting another Korean series under its belt with Grid, a mystery sci-fi thriller. The series involves employees of a secretive government agency called the Bureau and a police detective trying to track down a mysterious figure called the Ghost. The Ghost is a figure who first developed the Grid system to protect the planet from devastating solar winds 24 years ago, only to somehow end up as an accomplice to murder.

Currently streaming.

Jungle Cruise

In Jungle Cruise, Dr Lily Houghton enlists the aid of wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff to take her down the Amazon in his ramshackle boat. Together, they search for an ancient tree that holds the power to heal — a discovery that will change the future of medicine.

An adventure film deep in the Amazon that you don’t want to miss, Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are perfect in their roles, and are exactly who you’d want to spend two and a half hours within a heartbeat.

Currently streaming.

Limitless

Starring Marvel’s very own Chris Hemsworth, watch the Australian stud take on six extraordinary challenges and discover how to live healthier, smarter and longer. From building his resilience, confronting mortality, shocking his body and more, Limitless will find out the sciences behind aging and have Hemsworth be our guinea pig — sorry we mean, our tour guide.

Coming soon, release date TBC.

Loki

Loki delves into what happens to the God of Mischief after the end of Avengers: Endgame. From being transported to what looks like a faraway desert to facing off the Time Variance Authority, Loki is a pretty adventurous journey with a different flavour than the other MCU content we’ve seen so far.

Plus, it introduces the idea of the multiverse and variants — something that has greatly impacted Marvel storytelling from the likes of Spider-Man: No Way Home and even the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Currently streaming.

Luca

Santa Mozerella! Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, the original animated feature is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply held secret: He is a sea monster from another world just below the water’s surface.

Currently streaming.

Moon Knight

When Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector.

As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt. The upcoming Disney+ series is based on a beloved, yet relatively unknown Marvel Comics character Moon Knight, often teased as Marvel’s own dark knight.

Streams on March 30.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Hello there… if you’ve been a fan of this iconic Star Wars character then there’s no where else to look but Disney+ as Ewan McGregor returns to his role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in this highly anticipated series.

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, in which Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat — the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side and became the evil Sith Lord, Darth Vader.

Streams on May 25.

She-Hulk

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Comics Explained

The cousin of Bruce Banner/Hulk, She-Hulk follows Jennifer Walters as she acquires Hulk-like qualities and abilities after a blood transfusion. Details of the plot is still kept under wraps but the series is likely to release sometime in September or October of 2022.

Coming soon, release date TBC.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

If you’re a Star Wars fan there’s no way you’d miss Star Wars: Clone Wars. Clone Wars delves deeper into Revenge of the Sith and centres legends like Ahsoka Tano. For the uninitiated, Ahsoka Tano was Anakin Skywalker’s apprentice whose character arc grows from her education during the war and flourishes from a rebellious teenage padawan into a worldly Jedi.

The series also shows Anakin’s gradual change into the dark side, Darth Maul in power and provides different perspectives to Palpatine’s infamous Order 66. Catch this before you watch The Mandalorian.

Currently streaming.

Star Wars: Rebels

Star Wars: Rebels is yet another Star Wars series you need to watch — especially if you love the original trilogy. Which, let’s be real, who doesn’t? Rebels kicks off five years before the events of A New Hope and like Clone Wars, the action of the series goes down in the years between the films.

Rebels softly acts as a sequel to Clone Wars and if you’re dying to know what happens to Ahsoka Tano, Rex and Maul after the events of Clone Wars, then Rebels can provide some answers. Rebels focuses quite a bit on the war in Mandalore, Mandalorian culture and history too. All of which pairs in really handy with The Mandalorian.

Currently streaming.

The Book of Boba Fett

One of the most iconic Star Wars characters to date has finally received his own solo series! In The Book of Boba Fett, the bounty hunter has become the Daimyo of Tatooine and is looking to establish leadership and respect in the once Hutt-ruled land. Together with Master Assassin Fennec Shand, Boba Fett learns how to bend and ensure that bad people don’t end up taking advantage of Tatooine for their own agendas and greed.

Currently streaming.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Name another iconic and hilarious Marvel duo — we’ll wait. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier continue the bromance of the two superheroes after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The show will see Sam Wilson/Falcon played by Anthony Mackie and Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier played by Sebastian Stan team up in a global adventure that tests their patience and abilities.

Currently streaming.

The Mandalorian

If you haven’t caught up on the two seasons of The Mandalorian you are seriously missing out. The Mandalorian is probably one of the best Star Wars content to come out in recent years and there’s no way you haven’t heard of it already.

The story of a Mandalorian named Din Djarin and a child alien named Grogu (otherwise known as Baby Yoda) travelling across the galaxy and finding themselves in the most dangerous and adventurous situations should be enough to keep you hooked.

The series beautifully ties in narratives from Clone Wars and Rebels and surprises the audience with new revelations (or live-action debuts) in every episode. The Western-like show keeps getting better and better and is already available on Disney+, plus it connects to The Book of Boba Fett too.

Currently streaming.

Turning Red

The coming-of-age film young female viewers wish they had but didn’t — and now they do! Turning Red centers a 13-year old girl named Mei Lee who is torn between being her mother’s obedient daughter and the chaos of her youth. As if that’s not enough, when she gets too excited, she turns into a big red panda.

Currently streaming.

WandaVision

WandaVision has won numerous awards since its premiere and it’s no shocker given how this Disney+ series is a heart-wrenching and heartwarming tale that discusses topics such as love, grief, and trauma — and for the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe too. Grief-stricken Wanda Maximoff (Elisabeth Olsen) controls an entire town called Westview and its residents to play house with her dead lover Vision.

A dark tale at its core, the series perfectly balances between romance and comedy at its heart, through creative and imaginative means such as exploring different periods and eras and numerous easter eggs that link the events inside Westview to the events outside of it, as well as events present in the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe.

WandaVision set the tone and the bar for all Marvel series to follow, and up till now, none has come close to it.

Currently streaming.

West Side Story

Inspired by William Shakespeare’s play Romeo and Juliet, the story is set in the mid-1950s in the Upper West Side of Manhattan in New York City, then a multiracial, blue-collar neighbourhood. The musical explores the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds.

Currently streaming.

And there you have it folks, the best TV shows and movies to catch on Disney+! From Marvel’s superhero action, adventures out of space via Star Wars and heartwarming coming of age films, Disney+ has loads of shows that you can enjoy with your little one, or on your own accompanied by a tub of ice cream.

If there are shows you want to catch but they aren’t available in your region, a VPN service will let you access them easily.

