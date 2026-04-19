Tasha Low, Desmond Tan, Luo Yunxi: Looks that shine at Star Awards 2026

It's that time of the year again!

Celebrities got ready to strut their stuff and dazzle us on the red carpet for Star Awards 2026 today (April 19), and here are some of the outfits that impressed us the most.

Tasha Low

Dressed in a Joan of Arc bolero and mini dress from Anna's Ibiza, with a contrasting deep blue floor-length skirt underneath, actress Tasha Low has come ready to conquer.

And it seems she has already won the audience's hearts, winning the MyPick! Favourite CP award with Zhang Zetong for their roles in Emerald Hill - The Little Nyonya Story.

The outfit harkens to stained cathedral windows, hand-embroidered with glass beads.

And the high collar of the bolero makes Tasha look especially regal.

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Carrie Wong

Actress Carrie Wong, who took home the All-Time Favourite Artiste award tonight, looked like a princess in her printed chiffon dress in light pink from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2026 collection.

If the feathers at the bottom made the outfit look a bit like a bathrobe, we don't care. At least she looks really comfy.

Gladys Bay

One of our colleagues thinks she looks like an inflatable tube man commonly found in petrol stations, but that's just high fashion, baby!

Actress-dancer Gladys Bay looked effortlessly cool by not putting her arms through the sleeves of her trench coat dress, and the red dress underneath screamed diva.

Tan Ting Fong

Is that a tie being used as a scarf?

Radio DJ Tan Ting Fong (aka Jeff Tan) cuts a fashion-forward and unique figure among a sea of men dressed in suits with his eclectic outfit.

Kenneth Chung

The man brings some of the most unique looks to Star Awards, year after year: From rocking denim-on-denim in 2023 to channelling Phua Chu Kang with his yellow Onitsuka Tiger boots in 2024.

Thankfully radio DJ Kenneth Chung (aka Kunhua) didn't wear the Lego Crocs he was teasing on his Instagram recently.

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Instead, he brought avante garde realness to the red carpet with an oversized grey suit and draped bottoms, topped off with some chunky boots.

Desmond Tan

Actor Desmond Tan looks suave and mysterious in his nearly floor-length green coat.

Maybe he's an assassin, hiding weaponry under his outfit. Or maybe it just has ample space to hold awards.

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Das DD

In a sea of dark suits, host-actor Das DD looks like a prince with his beige number, accessorised with two thick gold necklaces and bracelets.

A waist belt in white and gold breaks up any signs of monotony and adds a lovely touch.

Give this man a leading role in a Kollywood flick immediately!

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Jojo Goh

It seems that Gucci's Spring/Summer 2026 collection by Denma is a popular choice for actresses this year, with Malaysian actress Jojo Goh rocking their printed quilted twill long dress.

The dress mixes majesty, with its coat-like silhouette, with the whimsy that only a floral pattern brings.

The high ruffled neckline also makes Jojo look like a blooming flower herself.

Luo Yunxi

Don't fix what ain't broke is a sentiment that works for Chinese actor-singer Luo Yunxi and many of the other male stars who came dressed in plain black suits and tuxedos, like Zhu Houren and Shaun Chen.

What set Yunxi's outfit apart was the delicate flower brooch he wore on his collar.

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Ya Hui

We love a boss lady in a pantsuit, and we just couldn't resist putting actress Ya Hui on our best-dressed list.

The off-the-shoulder top with a sweetheart neckline has us gagged and the hat brings a detective noir vibe to the glamour.

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drimac@asiaone.com

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