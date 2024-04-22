Sleeveless butler and Yayoi Kusama? Star Awards 2024 fashion misses

Every red carpet has its hits and misses.

Some celebrities who attended Star Awards 2024 yesterday (April 21) failed to impress or simply perplexed us with their outfits on the Walk of Fame.

Here's who they were.

Zhang Zetong

Zhang Zetong had us wondering if he had torn his sleeves off by flexing his guns. Or perhaps he wanted to look like a sexy butler.

It's a miss from us, but maybe Zetong's the one who had the last laugh by wearing appropriate clothes for the hot weather.

Patricia Mok

Someone fetch me my sunglasses again.

Patricia Mok wore a draped Dolce & Gabbana dress that's golden in the front and black in the back with matching fingerless gloves (also black on the underneath).

It certainly made a statement, but we felt it was too garish.

Regene Lim

No, this outfit isn't by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama but from H&M Circular Design Story 2021.

Actress Regene Lim turned heads with this dress — from the bright colour to the way it flares at the back like a peacock's plumage — but we're not quite sure how to feel about it.

Kenneth Chung

Not to invoke a meme from the mid-2010s, but Kenneth Chung — what are those?

Last year he was sporting denim on denim and brought his skateboard to the red carpet, and this year he's wearing yellow Wellington-esque boots from Onitsuka Tiger's Spring Summer 2024 collection.

We think Kenneth has a fondness for gigantic boots (he changed into Mschf's Astro Boy-inspired Big Red Boots during Star Awards 2023) but unfortunately, nobody can pull these off as well as Phua Chu Kang can.

Meixin

Unless you're a superhero, the underwear should remain under your clothes.

Meixin was wearing a long silver jacket with a black sheer dress over it that looked too much like a negligee for comfort.

It was daring, at least.

Zoe Tay

What happened, Ah Jie?

Zoe Tay wore a coral viscose dress from the Tom Ford Pop Art collection with a beaded design on the side that resembled a star… or maybe an explosion.

We feel the colours clash, not contrast.

Desmond Ng

Desmond Ng accompanied Tosh Zhang — with his equally outrageous fit — to perform while stars walked down the red carpet, wearing a brown deconstructed blazer from Malaysian designer Dickson Lim.

While we're sure Lim was going for avant-garde, we find the blazer more post-apocalyptic than award show chic.

Alfred Sun

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C6BWy94JhO8/[/embed]

Star Awards 2024 is supposed to be PG-rated and the harness Alfred Sun wore instead of a shirt looks… suggestive.

Maybe save it for the after-party.

Chantalle Ng

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C6BQx1SRii5/[/embed]

It would have been a tall order for Chantalle to top her chainmail two-piece from 2023, and we're just not feeling her outfit this year.

She's wearing a beaded white dress that looks kinda like cobwebs. Arachnophobes beware.

