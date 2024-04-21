Floral sleeves, bejewelled gowns: Stunning looks from Star Awards 2024

Celebrities from Singapore and abroad strutted their stuff on the Walk of Fame at Star Awards 2024 this evening (April 21).

Here are some looks that caught our eye on the red carpet.

Rebecca Lim and Felicia Chin

Star Awards should give out a Best Dressed Highlighter Award for the brightest looks on the red carpet. We had Elvin Ng in 2022, Xiang Yun in 2023 and Rebecca Lim this time around.

It was also Rebecca's first public appearance since giving birth to her son on Jan 30, and she was happy to be back.

"The baby taught me to live in the moment and treasure every moment because children really grow up very fast," she said.

Walking with Rebecca was Felicia Chin in a gold sequined stretch-tulle gown from Australian fashion house Alex Perry.

Her jewellery came from The Canary Diamond, and Felicia said: "To tell the truth, the diamonds cost as much as my home, I really want to take them back."

Hazelle Teo

Hazelle Teo was one of the hosts at the Walk of Fame but her own outfit was no less stunning than the celebs who walked the red carpet.

Her top was reminiscent of chain mail while her trousers were layered with a half-skirt at the back.

Shinee's Onew

Shinee's Onew walked the red carpet at Star Awards 2024, marking his first public appearance since going on hiatus in June 2023.

The 34-year-old looked vibrant and bubbly in an oversized jacket and trouser combo, with a pinstripe blue shirt. His accessories were kept to a minimum with two pins on his jacket and one on his tie.

"This is my first time at Star Awards and I'm very happy meeting everyone. Thank you for your support," he said after making his way down the Walk of Fame and signing autographs for fans.

[[nid:680601]]

Charmaine Sheh

Hong Kong actress Charmaine Sheh was another overseas guest at Star Awards 2024.

She walked down the red carpet in Zimmermann's Natura draped midi dress, a floral number that showed off her long legs.

Ayden Sng

Film noir, but make it fashion.

Ayden Sng kept it cool despite the Singapore heat in a black peacoat from Valentino's Spring 2024 collection with a large white floral design on the left chest down the entire length.

He also had a bejewelled snake necklace that extended down his bare chest.

Jesseca Liu and Jeremy Chan

How do you add flair to a plain black dress? With white rose sleeves, of course.

Jesseca Liu looked elegant walking down the red carpet hand-in-hand with her husband Jeremy Chan in his matching oversized white suit.

Joanne Peh and Qi Yuwu

Another couple to stun us on the Walk of Fame were actors Joanne Peh and Qi Yuwu.

He wore a classic black tux with a bowtie while she wore a black Givenchy satin dress with lace details at the neckline and shoulders, and a high thigh slit that showed off her long legs.

Black sheer gloves with rings and bracelets on top just served as the cherry on top that brought Joanne's look together.

Tosh Zhang

Tosh Zhang is definitely one-of-a-kind. The musician-actor performed at the Walk of Fame in a long leopard print faux fur coat from Asos Design and sunglasses.

And why would he wear just one necklace when he could stack them up for maximum bling?

Ann Kok

Whoa, can someone get us sunglasses?

Ann Kok received her All-Time Favourite Artiste trophy tonight, and she arrived on the red carpet in a sequined silver dress with black straps.

Quan Yi Fong

Quan Yi Fong walked the red carpet in a two-tone crepe evening gown from Isabel Sanchis.

She oozed avant-garde glam in the black and white number with a structured corset and form-fitting floor-length skirt. A black ribbon around the collar complemented her pleated white top.

Hong Ling and Nick Teo

Black leather jacket and a black skirt — Nick Teo made this high-fashion look work on the Walk of Fame.

If his wife Hong Ling's dress looks familiar, it's a Versace fall 2023 gown worn by Lady Gaga at last year's Oscars and modelled on the runway by Gigi Hadid.

The sheer corset top is risque at the back, extending all the way to the butt with a low-rise belted black ball skirt.

Sheryl Ang

Several ladies wore suits to Star Awards 2024, and local actress Sheryl Ang caught our eye.

The long off-white jacket she wore was complemented by the bright red tie.

Yunis To

Malaysian actress-model Yunis To stood out in a sea of black and white clothes with an intricate gold gown.

The elaborate neckline and structured waist made her look absolutely regal.

