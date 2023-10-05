Blackpink's Lisa shares sexy Crazy Horse Paris performance photos, sends fans into frenzy

The wait is over — official photos of Lisa's performance at Crazy Horse Paris are out!

The Blackpink star performed five shows at the cabaret from Sept 28 to 30, and only fans who were lucky enough to attend got to see her stunning outfits due to strict security measures preventing photos from being taken.

One photo allegedly of Lisa turned out to be fake and fans even took to Photoshop to come up with approximations of her outfits.

But the wait is over, because Crazy Horse Paris and Lisa herself have finally shared photos of the night on social media.

"Such an amazing experience at Crazy Horse Paris," Lisa captioned her Instagram post from earlier today (Oct 5).

"Thank you everyone for making this happen. Call me whenever you need someone to fill a spot."

In the photos, Lisa can be seen wearing an office getup — collared shirt, pencil skirt and glasses — before stripping to a black bra and high-waisted corset underwear. Another outfit shows her in a short silver wig, bra and denim shorts.

The third outfit is of her in a beaded bra and underwear set, with beaded tassels.

Fans went wild at the photos, with one commenting: "Someone switch the definition of perfection. Lisa is the new definition."

"Bring me an oxygen tank, I can't breathe," wrote another.

Fans also reacted with thirsty tweets and humour to Crazy Horse Paris' posts on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

One fan responded: "She's so hot" with the photo of a sign that read, "The planet is hotter than Lisa and that's a problem."

Another jokingly accused Crazy Horse Paris of giving them a heart attack.

Some fans, hungry for more, also demanded for full performance videos.

