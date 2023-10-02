'I thought it was going to be sexier': Lisa's mum tickles netizens with comment during Blackpink star's Crazy Horse show

Blackpink's Lisa bedazzled audiences at the Crazy Horse Paris cabaret last week, with her five-performance run coming to an end on Saturday (Sept 30).

Other than Lisa's bandmates Rose, Jisoo and Jennie, celebrities reported to have attended the 26-year-old's shows include Hollywood actor Austin Butler, model Kaia Gerber and Spanish singer Rosalia.

Thai celebrities also went down to support their fellow countryman, including model-actress Thanaerng Kanyawee Songmuang and television host Woody Vuthithorn Milintachinda.

The latter shared his experience in an Instagram post yesterday, writing that he would have never gone to the cabaret if not for Lisa, but knew that the show would be "extraordinary" as soon as it was announced.

He praised her for her stellar vocal performance and added that she had bravely "stepped outside her comfort zone".

Woody, 46, also revealed that Lisa's mum, Chitthip Bruschweiler, was at the show and cheered louder than anyone else.

"And she whispered at the end, 'I thought it was going to be sexier than this'," he added.

The comment tickled Blinks (Blackpink fans), who took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to show support for the matriarch.

"She's the best mum," declared a fan.

😭😭😭😭😭 see? It even has mommy C's approval and confirmation that it's not vulgar, lewd, and perverse. — vem (@lurkinglilie) October 1, 2023

Blinks were also glad that she "acknowledged Lisa is an adult" and "believed her daughter's dream" to perform at Crazy Horse, which had garnered some criticism when it was announced.

"See? It even has mummy C's approval and confirmation that it's not vulgar, lewd and perverse," wrote a fan.

Another wrote: "And to think that, before, Lisa was afraid her mum would get mad if she posted bikini photos."

