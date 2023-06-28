Blue Lan and Jade Chou reportedly divorce after 9 years of marriage

Taiwanese celebrity couple Blue Lan, 44, and Jade Chou, 46, have divorced after nine years of marriage, according to media reports.

Before Jade's birthday, the two were spotted cycling together on Tuesday (June 27), where it was later revealed that they were on their way to settle divorce procedures. In the photos, the pair appeared listless.

Blue's assistant and Jade's agency responded to queries regarding the divorce, saying that they will not intervene in their private affairs.

The two have a son and daughter, and are reportedly still living under the same roof, though living separate lives with Jade taking care of the kids and Blue seen going out in sportswear often.

Reports also mention that Jade is keen on moving out as soon as the divorce procedures are done.

On May 2, the actress made a cryptic Facebook post, and netizens are revisiting the post now to comfort the actress, suspecting that she was talking about her marriage at the time.

"We always take what we have for granted. Wait until you lose it and you will realise that no one in this world should understand and love you unconditionally. Once you understand this, sometimes it is too late.

"You will always have the opportunity to make noble choices without having to succumb to instincts like a beast and be held by fear or anger. Darkness never goes away, all we can do is surround ourselves with warmth and love," Jade wrote in the post, quoting from the Netflix series Copycat Killer.

Blue and Jade were co-stars in 2013 film See U Hokuriku. Though they knew each other 13 years prior, the pair became close after working together for the movie.

They registered their marriage in May 2014 and held a wedding banquet the following year.

