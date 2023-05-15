'He is exploiting his kids', netizens roast Wang Xiaofei as Barbie Hsu sues ex for showing children's faces

He was seemingly declaring his love for his kids, but Wang Xiaofei might be getting himself into legal trouble.

Yesterday (May 14), Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei posted photos of the seventh birthday celebration for his son Hsi-lin on his Weibo account. He wrote: "Happy birthday, Daddy will love you and protect you forever."

Xiaofei only posted photos of the backdrop and did not reveal the faces of his two kids. He also has a daughter Hsi-yueh, nine, with ex-wife, Taiwanese actress-host Barbie Hsu.

A screenshot of Wang Xiaofei's Weibo post about his son's seventh birthday celebration.

However, the 41-year-old revealed the children's faces in photos posted to his Douyin account. In one photo, he hugged both kids and in another, the three of them blew out the candles together.

According to Taiwanese media, Barbie, 46, and Xiaofei reportedly have a mutual agreement to safeguard their children's privacy by not showing their faces on social media. Xiaofei appeared to have broken the agreement.

A photo of Wang Xiaofei with his two children, Hsi-lin and Hsi-yueh, celebrating Hsi-lin's birthday. Xiaofei revealed the children's faces in his post, which was later masked digitally by the media.

The Douyin post has since been deleted.

Responding to Next Apple News through her manager, Barbie expressed: "I will sue him. My lawyers will be taking care of this matter."

This isn't the first time Xiaofei has infringed on his kids' privacy. On April 23, he shared a post of him waiting to pick up his children after school, consequently exposing the exterior of the school building and the school uniforms.

Regarding Xiaofei's boo boo, netizens did not mince their words.

Netizens' comments on Wang Xiaofei Weibo post about him exploiting his kids for page traffic.

One said: "He is exploiting his kids."

"There is fatherly love but he is more concerned about increasing his page traffic," another added.

"Can't you show a father's love towards your kids without exposing their faces?" one user questioned.

Netizens' comments on Wang Xiaofei's Weibo post about him not respecting his children's privacy.

Yet another recognised Barbie's painstaking efforts to safeguard her children's privacy.

"Barbie has not shown their faces for five to six years... she must be furious to see this, and the father is a monster," another quipped.

Netizens express their concern about the well-being of Barbie Hsu and Wang Xiaofei.

Some were concerned about the ex-couple's well-being.

One user wrote: "Hope you don't hurt their mother anymore, and hope that both of you are doing well!"

Barbie and Xiaofei divorced in November 2021 amid claims of infidelity by Xiaofei and political differences. She recently confirmed that she had a miscarriage just four days before her wedding with Xiaofei in 2011. Barbie married South Korean singer Koo Jun-yup (DJ Koo), 53, in March 2022.

