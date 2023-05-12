'He slept with more than 10 women while asking to reconcile': China actress Zhang Yingying spills tea on ex Wang Xiaofei

He might be a businessman, but Wang Xiaofei has been hogging headlines as much as a celebrity.

The ex-husband of Taiwanese actress-host Barbie Hsu was photographed with an anonymous long-haired woman yesterday (May 11), and both were holding hands, whispering in each other's ears and the woman even laid her head on his shoulders.

Chinese actress Zhang Yingying, who was rumoured to be dating Xiaofei, 41, ever since his divorce, reportedly couldn't resist spilling some tea.

A screenshot of Zhang Yingying's comments about Wang Xiaofei on Weibo.

PHOTO: Internet

The 27-year-old posted a comment on a discussion thread on Weibo: "I have long escaped from the situation and hope that his next girlfriend will persevere in taking good care of this big emotional infant."

"I know that after we broke up, Xiaofei slept with more than 10 women while asking to reconcile with me. I quietly watched the drama unfold," she elaborated.

Previously, there were also reports that Xiaofei had been dating a younger and wealthier woman for six months right after his divorce, but it is unconfirmed if the woman was Yingying.





Photos of Wang Xiaofei with his anonymous date.

PHOTO: Internet

Xiaofei and Barbie married in November 2010 after a whirlwind romance. They held their wedding banquet on March 22, 2011, and it was recently revealed that Barbie had suffered a miscarriage just four days before that.

The couple divorced in November 2021, amid claims of Xiaofei's infidelity and political differences. They have two children together, daughter Hsi-yueh, nine, and son Hsi-lin, who is turning seven in two days.

Barbie married South Korean singer Koo Jun-yup (DJ Koo), 53, in March 2022. The two had dated briefly 14 years ago and their marriage has been described by Taiwanese media as "a love story more thrilling than an idol drama".

