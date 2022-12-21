From Boy to husband: Ah Boys To Men's Joshua Tan marrying girlfriend of 5 years on Boxing Day

While most are making merry with Christmas on the horizon, Joshua Tan's celebrations are also beginning — albeit for a different occasion.

The local actor shared in an Instagram post on Nov 26 that he would be marrying his sweetheart of five years, Zoen Tay, on Dec 26 this year, which is also the fifth anniversary of their relationship.

Today (Dec 21), the 32-year-old confirmed this with Shin Min Daily News — they've also registered their marriage and are busy moving into their new home.

And while Joshua originally had grander plans for a wedding in Australia, he ultimately decided against it because he wanted more people to attend their special day.

So the wedding will be held in Singapore, he shared with Shin Min, stating that it will be a "typical local wedding, held in a hotel's banquet hall".

True to his decision of wanting more friends and family to attend, Joshua said they've invited about 250 guests, including artistes.

The list also comprises fellow Ah Boys To Men cast Charlie Goh, Noah Yap, Wang Weiliang, Maxi Lim and Tosh Zhang as his entourage of best men.

Going past his wedding plans, Joshua expressed a bit of concern when talking about his honeymoon.

"There are too many things that are keeping us busy, like the renovation of our new home and moving into it," he said.

Additionally, Zoen has also just started work as a doctor, so as much as he hopes they can go on a honeymoon soon, he has no clue when they'll be able to do so, he explained.

As for having a child, Joshua expressed that he has no considerations for doing so at the moment. Instead, he hopes to spend quality time with his other half for the time being.

He said in an Instagram post on Monday: "Can't believe that we finally have our own place this Christmas. Finally, we are home."

He added, referring to his wife-to-be: "Dreams do come true and I'm so grateful I'm doing it with you."

The couple met in 2017 through a mutual friend who practices muay thai, Shin Min reported.

They dated for two years before Joshua successfully proposed in December 2019. However, because Zoen was still studying medicine at the University of New South Wales in Australia, they decided to put off marriage until after she was done, three years later.

