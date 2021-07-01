Britney Spears' boyfriend 'ready for marriage and kids' with the singer

Britney Spears’ boyfriend is “ready for marriage and kids” with the singer.

The 39-year-old singer - who has 15-year-old Sean Preston and 14-year-old Jayden with her ex-husband Kevin Federline - recently said in court during her conservatorship hearing that she wants to tie the knot and have more children, and it has now been claimed that her boyfriend Sam Asghari is also on board with the idea.

An insider told People magazine: "He's ready for marriage and kids with Britney and is serious about the relationship. She wants to take that next step and have that full life with him."

"As a couple they've hidden how they've really felt even from people close to them because they were anxious and scared, but now it's all out there."

However, Britney also claimed in her court hearing – which was held in a bid to end the conservatorship she has been under since 2008 – that she was unable to have children because her conservators, including her father Jamie Spears, had forced her to have an IUD fitted to prevent pregnancy.

She said: "I would like to progressively move forward, and I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I have an (IUD) inside of myself so I don't get pregnant. They don't want me to have children - any more children.”

Meanwhile, one of Britney’s ex-lovers - who refused to give his name out of fear of retribution - has told how the Toxic hitmaker has longed for a daughter for many years but those in charge of her affairs "kept her from that".

He said: “What she wants more than anything is to have a baby girl. That’s all she’s ever wanted, really. They kept her from that. They told her she had to do the Vegas show instead.”

And he also claimed he had no idea about Britney’s IUD.

He added: “I just assumed they were giving her birth control pills every day since there was no way they’d let her get pregnant when there was the Vegas show to do.”

ALSO READ: Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari wants to take relationship 'to the next step'