Busy hubby: Joanne Peh glad she can spend Qi Yuwu's 43rd birthday with him in Singapore this year

Last Saturday (Nov 28), Chinese actor Qi Yuwu celebrated his 43rd birthday.

What made the occasion so much more significant was that unlike the previous year, he managed to do so in Singapore with his wife, Joanne Peh, and their two children.

Last year, the actor was busy filming in China and could not spend his special day with his family. Aside from that, Joanne, too, was busy jetting around the world herself, so they had a celebration on an earlier date instead.

Fortunately, the filming of iQIYI drama The Ferryman: Legends of Nanyang in Malaysia wrapped just in time for Yuwu to spend his birthday with his loving family this year.

Joanne uploaded a post on Instagram with a series of photos on Nov 29 to document down how they celebrated the occasion.

The photo was captioned "Always thankful to be able to celebrate @qiyuwu birthday in person!", with the main picture showing the birthday boy posing with Joanne and a bowl of noodles that was presumably part of his birthday meal.

Other photos showed the actor making wishes in front of some unusual looking 'birthday cakes', which include what looks like a longevity peach tree and multiple scoops of ice cream that were topped with a candle.

The whole thing just goes to show that at the end of the day, nothing really beats a celebration with the people you hold closest to your heart, and we are glad that the family was able to spend some quality time together on Yuwu's special day.

