'I can't even fall asleep': Show Lo shares performance worries but his scandal's not on his mind

It's back to business for this Taiwanese superstar in the wake of his scandal, but while his worries are aplenty, he appears to have put his saucy history behind him and moved on.

Show Lo will be performing at the Taipei Arena this Saturday (July 9) and has been putting himself through intense training, preparation and rehearsals for the event, reported Apple Daily Taiwan today.

"As soon as I lie in bed, all that comes to my mind are music and dance steps," the 42-year-old singer said. "I can't even fall asleep. I still dream of rehearsals! I have to take deep breaths and relax before I can go to sleep."

His performance at the Taipei Arena will be his first in six years, adding to the pressure Show feels.

In 2020, his career and image took a huge hit after his ex-girlfriend Grace Chow called him a chronic womaniser and accused him of holding "multi-player sports sessions — things that normal people cannot even begin to imagine".

After a hiatus of 20 months, he held his comeback performance on Dec 31 last year and later wrote on his social media page: "When I saw someone crying in the audience, [I realised] there are people waiting for me. The tension and anxiety disappeared for a moment, and I was touched."

A day in his life now involves aerobic exercises, running and a full six hours of dance practice, but even with this intense prep work, Show is still nervous.

Dryly likening himself to a "primary school pupil", he added that he would put on headphones to practice singing and reciting his songs, just like how a student would memorise textbooks before exams.

As concert director, he also has responsibilities in making sure everything flows smoothly.

But Show's greatest worry is an unseen foe — Covid-19.

He explained that recently, dance rehearsals have become impossible to organise because the dancers fall sick with Covid-19 one by one.

Added Show: "Because of the epidemic, I'm mostly worried that someone will be diagnosed before the performance."

"I pray that everyone is healthy and safe every day!"

