Catch Dick Lee Life Story online live concert on Sunday

Around a month ago, local music icon Dick Lee led thousands of Singapore residents in an impassioned sing-along of Home to show appreciation for and solidarity with frontline and migrant workers amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Well, guess what - you will get to see him perform once again in the Dick Lee Life Story online live concert this Sunday (May 31), 9pm on AsiaOne's Facebook page!

The 63-year-old will sing several of his signature songs - including Life Story, Fried Rice Paradise, Chase (the Cantonese hit theme song from the movie He's a Woman, She's a Man), and Home - that tell the story of his journey to discover his identity and explore his roots.

The 30-minute concert, he says, is for his fans. "I have been following the videos and social media posts of people across Singapore and even some overseas, performing my songs and I love it!" he said.

On the advantages and downsides of performing at home, Dick added to AsiaOne: "Singing to myself at home is something that I do all the time, and the best part about that is there's no pressure, and I find myself freely expressing myself.

"Performing in front of an audience (which I can see) is of course still nerve-wracking, but once I get into it, I lose myself, and love the connection with the crowd."

He has been staying occupied during the circuit breaker through his two-hour morning walks, drawing, and playing the piano for pleasure - he usually only practices when he has an upcoming performance.

"Disappointingly, I have only read one chapter of a book, although my plan was to read more. I was also hoping to write some songs, which I haven't done either, so I'll be making use of Phase 1 to do those, hopefully," he said.

"The one thing I'd love to do (when the circuit breaker is lifted) is to go for my usual swim, which I can't until Phase 3."

Dick, who received the Cultural Medallion Award in 2005 for his achievements in artistic excellence in music, kickstarted his music career when he was only 15, participating in various talent competitions. His first album Life Story was released three years later in 1974.

He set trails blazing when he added Asian elements in pop music throughout the 70s and 80s, and also for writing stage musicals such as Beauty World and Fried Rice Paradise. Since 2002, he was also the Creative Director for several National Day Parades.

