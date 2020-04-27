Sing Together Singapore! video goes viral after phone-like object plummets 20 storeys

The islandwide karaoke session that was Sing Together Singapore! saw many take to their windows last Saturday (April 25), cheering and warbling along to the classic National Day hit Home.

But the enthusiastic show of support claimed some unfortunate victims — besides our eardrums.

Singaporeans united to offer their sympathies (and jokes) after a viral video captured an object that looked suspiciously like a mobile phone plummeting down a HDB block during the event.

The clip, posted on Facebook by one Jerry Lindah, was captioned: "Time check 7.55pm and guess what. Someone drop a phone [sic]."

Showing a neighbouring HDB block lit up with flashing lights, the six-second-long clip coincidentally captured an object falling about 20 storeys to the ground as oblivious residents screamed and cheered.

"Eh, a handphone fell," a woman exclaimed in Malay in the background of the video.

Giving off a bright light as it hurtled towards the ground, the mystery object appeared to be a phone with its flashlight switched on or a torchlight — we're keeping our fingers crossed that it's the latter.

While the fallen object has yet to be identified, Singaporeans wasted no time taking to social media and making quips on the situation.

Others played on the lyrics of Home, coming up with odes to the (alleged) ruined phone.

On the bright side, the rest of the singalong session went on without a hitch, at least according to the final video stitched together from clips submitted by members of the public.

Filmed during the event at 7.55pm, the clips were compiled into a heartwarming music video that was aired at 10.30pm across meWATCH, Mediacorp's YouTube channel and all of Mediacorp's free-to-air TV channels.

Celebrities, including the song's composer Dick Lee, Taufik Batisah, Desmond Tan, Rebecca Lim and Felicia Chin, also lent their voices to the initiative which aimed to express appreciation for those in the front line and migrant workers.

The entire affair was a collaborative effort led by the media industry, including mm2 Entertainment, AsiaOne, Mediacorp, So Drama! Entertainment, SPH Radio and the Association of Independent Producers (AIPRO).

It was also supported by Gov.sg and Nexus Mindef.

