Cecilia Cheung plans Lego-themed party for youngest son's 5th birthday

A birthday party with family and friends, a huge cake, magician performances, presents and spacious play areas is probably one of many people's childhood dreams.

Hong Kong singer-actress Cecilia Cheung recently held a birthday bash for her youngest son Marcus for his 5th birthday, reported Hong Kong publication HK01 on Nov 20.

The birthday vlog, which was posted on Weibo, shows Cecilia, 43, dressed in black with a cap and mask, holding Marcus' hand while they run around the Lego-themed party venue, which is believed to be at the kids' indoor play centre Mini Mars Family Club in Beijing.

Cecilia and her active son are also seen playing at the various play areas, such as the ball pit, climbing up the slides and running through the tunnels together.

Later, Cecilia is also seen hugging Marcus while he sits on her lap as they watch magician performances on stage.

Marcus also played with soap bubbles and hugged a Lego character mascot.

At the end of the video, everyone sang the birthday song to him while he stood beside a triple-layer Lego-themed cake. Cecilia's older sons Lucas and Quintus — whose father is Hong Kong actor-chef Nicholas Tse — were not seen in the video.

The identity of Marcus' father is shrouded in mystery.

In December 2018, Cecilia announced via a Weibo post she had given birth to a baby boy the month before. Rumours that she had given birth had spread in late November after her mother was spotted outside the Hong Kong Sanatorium and Hospital, where Cecilia was said to be recuperating.

At the time, rumours circulated that a 65-year-old Singaporean businessman fathered the boy. There were also other speculations that the baby daddy was either Chinese entertainment magnate Sun Donghai, Taiwanese host He Meng-huai, Cecilia's mentor Stephen Chow, a triad member or her ex-husband Nicholas, whom she divorced in 2011.

Although Cecilia denied some of the rumours, she has also never revealed the father's identity and reportedly omitted his name from Marcus' birth certificate. A source close to her revealed to Hong Kong media in March 2019 that she didn't disclose his identity because she had already broken up with him.

Cecilia also keeps Marcus' appearance a secret, mostly blocking out his face in photos taken together with Lucas, 16 and Quintus, 13.

However, netizens speculated that she might have accidentally revealed Marcus' appearance when she posted an Instagram Story in May this year. The camera was pointing at Cecilia when a little boy with long hair, chubby cheeks and big eyes popped into the screen for a second.

ALSO READ: Aaron Kwok crashes out of final race in Macau Touring Car Cup, escapes unhurt

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com