Cecilia Cheung's third son Marcus almost reveals face in candid photo

When it comes to her youngest son Marcus, Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung has been fiercely private.

Not only has she kept the identity of his father a secret — after almost three years — she also doesn't reveal his face to the public.

The only time us plebeians have gotten a glimpse of Marcus was in October 2019 when the tot made an appearance at the end of an Instagram video that she filmed.

However, his cameo was brief and the video quality was grainy.

Most recently, though, a member of the public snapped a candid photo of Marcus while the 41-year-old actress and her sons were at an airport, and this time, there was a clearer view of the two-year-old.

According to the media report, Cecilia and her sons were clearing customs at an airport in Shanghai. From the photo, Marcus can be seen in a baby carrier strapped to Cecilia.

They were all wearing masks and despite what little of Marcus' face can be seen, netizens still praised his looks and said he is handsome, cute (because he is a little chubby) with a head full of thick black hair.

It was also reported that the colour of his hair seemed to debunk rumours that his father is a foreigner.

The identity of Marcus' father has been the subject of much speculation since his birth.

On a copy of his alleged birth certificate — first obtained by Next Magazine Hong Kong — the section where the child's father is listed was mysteriously left empty.

Under the law, an empty box for either parent on the birth certificate indicates they are not married. Furthermore, this means the child has no legal ties with the father.

It was speculated that an unknown 65-year-old Singaporean tycoon is the father.

However, on Dec 18, 2019, Cecilia's company posted on Weibo that it is neither him nor Chinese entertainment magnate Sun Donghai.

Other men rumoured to be the dad include Taiwanese host He Meng-huai, Hong Kong actor-director Stephen Chow, an anonymous triad member, and even her ex-husband, singer-actor Nicholas Tse.

Cecilia has been said to have spent the first half of this year in Shanghai due to work. Her sons were with her until June, when she brought them back to Hong Kong for their summer vacation.

Apart from Marcus, Cecilia has two older sons — Lucas, 14, and Quintus, 11 — from her marriage to Nicholas. The couple separated in 2011.

