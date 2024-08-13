Celebs in trouble: Mickey Huang said to have explicit images of another 41 minors, former T-ara member Areum allegedly swindles $36k

Mickey Huang allegedly has explicit images of another 41 minors

Taiwanese host Mickey Huang was previously found to possess hundreds of pornographic films, seven of which featured underaged girls.

Yesterday (Aug 12), Taiwanese media reported that there are 41 more minors among those films.

The 52-year-old's troubles began when he was accused of sexual abuse by internet celebrity Zofia in 2023. She revealed that he forced a kiss on her more than 10 years ago when she was 17 and took nude photos of her.

As Zofia did not file a lawsuit, the prosecution closed the sexual assault allegation case. However, investigations revealed that Mickey, who is married with one daughter, purchased hundreds of explicit content, including those of minors.

The court held its first hearing on the matter on July 15, at which he reportedly retracted his earlier confession and challenged the prosecution's evidence.

Prior to the second hearing yesterday, prosecutors said they found explicit content of another 41 minors in his possession, some as young as 11 years old.

Former T-ara member Areum said to have swindled $36k

Korean police have confirmed that Areum, a former member of the K-pop girl group T-ara, has been sent to the prosecution on fraud charges.

South Korean media reported that the 30-year-old is suspected of borrowing 37 million won (S$36,000) from fans and acquaintances since late last year and not paying them back.

The victims filed lawsuits from March to May this year, claiming that she "borrowed money with her boyfriend for personal reasons and has not paid it back to this day".

The police conducted a probe and found that Areum's former boyfriend, nicknamed A, had allegedly extorted money from the victims as well.

A has also been sent to the prosecution, and while Areum reportedly admitted to the charges, the former denied them.

Earlier in March, Areum was reportedly hospitalised after attempting suicide.

Two days prior to the attempt, she took to Instagram to share a lengthy five-page letter detailing alleged domestic abuse by her ex-husband, whom she has two sons with.

