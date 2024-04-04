Mickey Huang admits to purchasing porn even after being outed for sexual abuse allegations

Taiwanese host Mickey Huang admitted that he purchased pornographic materials even after he was accused of sexual abuse by internet celebrity Zofia in June last year and subsequently attempted suicide.

The revelation was uncovered during probes by the Taipei District Prosecutor's Office, according to a report by Taiwanese publication TVBS on Wednesday (April 3).

The prosecution closed the sexual assault allegation case against Mickey because Zofia did not file a lawsuit, as well as another case in which a woman named Xiao Fang claimed that Mickey forced her to have sexual intercourse with him more than 10 years ago.

No evidence was found to prove that Mickey had done anything illegal.

However, investigations revealed that the 52-year-old was a senior member of a secret online photography forum named Creative Private Room, and had purchased hundreds of pornography films which he kept in his hard drive.

Among the materials, seven were found to feature underage girls.

Mickey admitted that he purchased those films between Aug 8, 2017 and July 8, 2023 — Zofia's accusations came to light on in June 2023 — according to a report by Star.Setn.

Mirror Media previously reported that members of Creative Private Room who have been authenticated by their real names are allowed to access more content, including a series of videos showing elementary school girls and women who had been drugged being sexually assaulted.

For possession of pornography, Mickey had to pay NT$1.2million (S$50,000) to the public treasury and write a 1,200-word letter of repentance.

Mickey's troubles started when Zofia wrote in a Facebook post on June 19, 2023 that a well-liked veteran artiste forced a kiss on her more than 10 years ago when she was 17 and took nude photos of her.

Later that same day, Mickey recorded three videos, admitting to the accusations implicitly and apologised for his actions. He also accused 18 other Taiwanese celebrities of various wrongdoings, including being pressured to do drugs with Barbie and Dee Hsu.

He was then hospitalised for self-inflicted knife injuries on the same day.

Since then, he has been lying low and assisting in police investigations. In February, he apologised to Zofia publicly through a Facebook post.

The allegations of drug use by Mickey, as revealed in his videos, will be investigated separately.

