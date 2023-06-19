'I was traumatised by Barbie and Dee Hsu': Mickey Huang exposes drug abuse and scandals of 18 Taiwan celebrities

If you think that in showbiz, all is not as it seems, Mickey Huang has come out to tell you that you are right.

Earlier today (June 19), internet celebrity Zofia claimed in a Facebook post that a well-liked veteran with a wholesome public image forced a kiss on her more than 10 years ago when she was 17 years old, and also took nude photos of her.

While she didn't name the man, some netizens pointed towards Mickey, and he subsequently seemed to admit to the allegations in three videos that were later deleted.

In the clips, he also took the occasion to expose 18 other celebrities for their misdemeanours, and they include many big names in Taiwan's show business.

First, the 51-year-old veteran host said that he was "traumatised by Barbie and Dee Hsu", 46 and 45 respectively, claiming the sisters pressured him to do drugs.

He confessed: "They taught me an important lesson… They can deny the drug allegations all they want, and remain popular for decades. Even when they have been photographed by magazines, they continued denying the allegations.

"The first time I was in South Korea, they brought me to a shop where they were doing drugs. DJ Koo was so big that he could carry me [and I felt intimidated]. I was forced to do drugs and I was not happy… We also went to (singers) Mavis Fan and Lawrence Chou's house to do drugs. For some of them, [they did drugs] every single night at the nightclub.

"People such as hosts Shotgun Tuo and Woo Gwa have even been to drug rehabilitation before. But these above-mentioned people didn't… There was no social media back then, so it was easier to escape media attention."

Mickey and Dee dated for four years before breaking up in 2000. Barbie dated South Korean DJ Koo, whose full name is Koo Jun-yup, in 1998. They broke up after a year but rekindled their romance recently, getting married in March last year.

Other celebrities mentioned in his expose include host Sam Tseng and singer-actress Ariel Sha. Mickey accused Sam of once drinking and smoking backstage, and he claimed Ariel had a relationship with him 14 years ago but refused to acknowledge it.

Mickey reiterated that he felt most "traumatised" by the fact that the people he mentioned could continue living as if unaffected by all their wrongdoings.

Then, he zoomed in on popular host Jacky Wu, talking about how he had multiple women such as "Angela (a former assistant romantically linked to him), actress Vicky Chen and Chang Wei-wei (Jacky's wife) surrounding him", to the extent that he doesn't know "what his view towards romantic relationships is anymore".

"Jacky has been bold in speaking up about things because he is the most popular host and everybody listens to him," he added in a sceptical tone.

Mickey also recounted how the 60-year-old sued singer R.chord Hsieh who had called the former a coward in 2019. R.chord was later made to compensate Jacky $6,500 for defamation. Back in 2013, R.chord had also accused Jacky of sexually predatory actions but later apologised for it in 2017.

"R.chord just had a baby. Why don't you encourage him instead of making him pay compensation?" he questioned in his video clip.

Jacky officially responded that he will sue Mickey.

In addition, Mickey expressed puzzlement that certain celebrities remain unscathed despite having done scandalous things. One of whom is a "married singer who had an affair with a producer", and another one is "a friend in theatre who also had an affair".

He asserted that he has been adversely affected by the hypocrisy and unpunished misdemeanours of other celebrities in show business.

"Everybody continued living well just because it was not a sexual harassment case. So I decided I don't care, I want to reveal everything."

Mickey is married to actress Summer Meng, 31, and their daughter, nicknamed Little Corn, is one year old.

After removing his videos, he was reportedly uncontactable and was later found unconscious with self-inflicted injuries. He was hospitalised and is currently in a stable condition.

