Charlie Goh renovates childhood condo home for $120k, rents from parents at 'son's price'

In the latest episode of Mediacorp's show Kaypoh Room Tours, local actor Charlie Goh gave a tour of his childhood home, sharing that he now rents the three-bedroom condominium from his parents at a "son's price".

However, he spruced up the place and made it his own.

"The whole renovation cost was about $120,000 and not including the furniture and appliances," revealed the 37-year-old. With a Japandi interior design, the process took about three months to complete.

Taking host Hazelle Teo through the condo, he showed off his spacious living room, sharing that his favourite feature there is the recliner sofa.

The living room extends to their balcony and dining area, where he does his work.

In his clean, minimalist kitchen, Charlie unveiled a design he's proud of: their rubbish chute cleverly concealed behind an art frame.

"Rubbish chutes, no matter how you decorate them, they're going to look bad so you might as well just cover it up," he said. "My initial concern was cockroaches might come out during fumigation sometimes because I don't live on a very high floor.

"So then my interior designer (ID) suggested the idea to at least help us beautify the rubbish chute and at the same time, block the cockroaches."

It has proven effective thus far, with Charlie saying he and his wife have yet to see any pests.

He then showed Hazelle the guestroom, still "in progress" with no bed, which is a dedicated hangout room for friends and family. He said: "Only if we have kids, then we'll probably put a bed here... Until then, it's a mahjong room.

"So this is a place where if you've worked very hard and you want to lose some money to your friends, you just come here."

The next room - which is slightly smaller than the guestroom - serves as his wife's wardrobe, equipped with a computer, desk, bag shelf and a massage chair that Charlie uses.

Lastly, he showed his master bedroom, which is fitted with a recliner bed that was a "non-negotiable".

He explained: "Last time in my old bed, when I watched videos before I sleep, it was very tiring. But now, I have this TV function where the bed automatically comes up and it's very comfortable."

Beside it, they have a projector that plays videos on their wall according to its size, which his wife frequently uses.

Linked to the bedroom is their ensuite bathroom, with a toilet that has an automatic bidet which is Charlie's favourite gadget in the entire home.

Throughout the renovation, his biggest challenge was the timeline he had.

"It's not the stress, because the stress wasn't put on me. But I put it on the ID, because I said I really need to move in by a certain date if not I would be homeless. I sold my HDB flat and bought another investment property -- that's why I'm renting here. Otherwise, I probably had to go stay in a hotel."

Concluding his home tour, he explained to Hazelle his decision to become a real estate agent was because he had some interest in Singapore real estate since he was young.

He added: "It helps to supplement the acting side - acting will always be my passion and hobby. So now, I see it as a holiday to me.

"Real estate is my full-time job. If I want to do acting, I'll just select my jobs and take a five to 10-day break. But my priority is definitely the former."

