Charmaine Sheh emotional over Benz Hui's death: 'I will take care of your family'

Charmaine Sheh, who is currently working in China, was emotional when talking about the death of Hong Kong veteran actor Benz Hui in an interview with Chinese media yesterday (Oct 28).

The 50-year-old Hong Kong actress said she respects him very much, having known him for a long time, even playing his daughter a few times in their shows.

"He was always very committed during filming and every role he played is deeply rooted in the audiences' hearts. He was also a very cheerful person and very positive on the film set. When everyone was very tired, he would joke with us and elevate the atmosphere," she continued.

"He was a very positive person and loved his family very much. He treated them very well and spent his whole life working hard to earn a living for his family, hoping they would have a better life. Though he is not around anymore, we should continue to pass on his positivity and optimism. His death brought us sadness, but we should continue with optimism because I know he would want us to live on happily, just like how he was.

"Dad, although I miss you very much, I wouldn't cry anymore. I will miss you and continue to live happily. I will also take care of your family."

She was seen holding back tears towards the end of the interview.

Benz died early yesterday morning in Hong Kong from multiple organ failure due to kidney cancer. He was reportedly hospitalised in critical condition on Oct 27. Media who were stationed outside the hospital spotted many Hong Kong celebs — including Michael Miu and his wife, Bosco Wong, Raymond Lam, Ron Ng, Roger Kwok, Patrick Tam, Alice Fung and Maria Luisa Leitao — bearing solemn expressions when they arrived to visit him.

Charmaine was also seen at the hospital in the evening. Earlier that day, she had told reporters at an event that she was aware of his condition all along and would be changing her flight to visit him.

Both of them had appeared together in many Hong Kong dramas over the years, including You're Hired (2009), Line Walker (2014), Modern Dynasty (2022, 2024) and upcoming drama Themis.

She mentioned once in an interview that she saw Benz as a father figure and had confided in him.

Actress Samantha Ko also got emotional at Hong Kong broadcaster TVB's sales presentation event yesterday. She attended with actor Kenneth Ma to promote their upcoming dramas, including The Airport Diary II and Mrs Revenge.

When a reporter asked the two about Benz's demise, 38-year-old Samantha, who was already tearing up, turned away for a moment to collect herself as a staff member handed her a tissue paper.

She held back tears and paused for a while before saying: "I went to see him yesterday. It was quite sudden. I am thankful I was able to meet him this lifetime and felt very lucky to be able to work with him. I always acted as his daughter, so I would call him dad even behind the scenes."

She became overwhelmed and couldn't continue when she spoke about receiving the news of Benz's death.

Kenneth, who was solemn during this, was then asked about his thoughts.

The 51-year-old said: "Benz and I had worked together many times. I remember when I first graduated from the actor training classes, one of my first roles was in a period mini drama where I played a scoundrel. Benz played my father. My acting was bad then and he would chastise me frequently.

"But we had a meal together once and I will always remember what he told me, 'Would you rather I criticise you now or to have the audience scold you when the drama airs?' I worked with him again many times after that. I am not sure if you saw my previous interviews where I said Benz is my idol, but I have always wanted to be an actor like him.

"So, when such a good senior died, it's a very unfortunate loss."

In a separate interview at the same event, Samantha broke down multiple times when speaking about Benz and Kenneth gave her encouraging pats on the shoulders.

Samantha also posted a tribute to Benz on Instagram yesterday with photos they had taken together over the years.

She wrote: "Dad, you live forever in my heart. With you lovely smiley face, I know that's how you'll want me to remember you."

Celeb couple Edwin Siu and Priscilla Wong, who were also at the TVB event yesterday, spoke about Benz and their regret.

Priscilla said: "Many people in showbiz love Benz and was his good friend. Edwin and I also have a deeper fate with him because we were his neighbours."

The couple shared that Benz would often invite them to his home for meals together.

Priscilla recalled how once when she was under home quarantine because of Covid-19, Benz's daughter specially baked some items and placed them at the door for her.

The 44-year-old, who gave birth to their son in March, also spoke of one regret she has.

She shared: "Benz and his family came to our home previously to give a red packet to our son but baby became grumpy right after that because he was tired. Benz said he would take a photo with the baby another time since we always meet each other.

"Later on, my son and I went to Benz's home during our stroll. I asked to meet but he said he wasn't feeling well... So, I think everyone should treasure their relationships."

Actress Myolie Wu also paid tribute to Benz in an Instagram post yesterday: "Benz, thank you for your contributions to the acting industry and thank you for all your teachings. Rest in peace."

Bobby Au-yeung wrote in a Weibo post yesterday: "To Benz Hui, my respected senior in the actor training class, we had worked together in projects including Witness to a Prosecution (2000), Dicey Business (2006), My Ages Apart (2017). I benefitted a lot [from you]. Rest in peace and I will miss you forever."

Singaporean singer JJ Lin also posted on Weibo yesterday: "I had the honour to meet and speak to Benz Hui in Singapore a few years ago. His cheerfulness and perception left a deep impression on me. Thank you, Benz, for leaving us with so many beautiful works and inspirations; you'll be deeply missed. Rest in peace."

Other stars who posted tributes to Benz include Cecilia Cheung, Donnie Yen, Anita Yuen, Shu Qi, Eleana Kong and local director Kelvin Sng.

